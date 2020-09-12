3Notable Runners: Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ:GILD), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)

On Friday, Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ:GILD), gain 0.03% to $106.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has had a massively successful run with its hepatitis C cures Sovaldi and Harvoni, and the more I look at the market size and the companys treatment strategy, the more I become convinced this business has plenty of room to run with hep C. Even though Gilead is treating a massive number of patients 600,000 total to date and making a massive amount of money $26.8 billion in two years its only scratched the surface of the overall hepatitis C market, which is estimated to comprise 185 million people. And although the vast majority of those people live in places where treatment will be more difficult and also less profitable (like South America, Asia, and Africa Sovaldi sells for $900 in Egypt, for example, and $84,000 in the U.S.), theres still plenty of room to run in developed, profit-friendly markets, according to Motley Fool

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead), is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines. The Company’s primary areas of focus comprise human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases such as chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, oncology and inflammation, and serious cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), inclined 0.47% to $36.36, during its last trading session.

On November 17, PayPal and Ipsos* released their second global cross-border commerce report. The research, which investigated the online and cross-border shopping habits of more than 23,200 consumers in 29 countries, reveals new opportunities for merchants to expand their international sales.

China Sees Big Jump in Global Buying

Amidst a year of market-moving news coming out of China, no shortage of attention has been paid to its growing consumer class’ buying power as more enter the global online ecommerce market. This year’s findings support the growth trend: 35 percent of online shoppers claim to have shopped cross-border in 2015, vs. 26 percent in 2014.

China’s overall online shopping population saw modest growth (81 percent of online adults report having shopped online in the last 12 months in 2015, vs. 80 percent in 2014)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PayPal) is a technology platform company, which enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants around the world. The Company focuses on its consumers, merchants, friends and family to access and move their money through its platform using various devices, such as mobile, tablets, personal computers and wearables.

Finally, Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), ended its last trade with 0.79% gain, and closed at $126.99.

Raytheon Company (RTN) accomplished the first Program Planning Review with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency on the future Multi-Object Kill Vehicle (MOKV) concept, a key step toward defining critical aspects of its design.

The milestone is a critical part of the Concept Development Phase. Its designed to ensure Raytheon is aligned with the MDAs expectations and on track for a Concept Review in December.

Emerging threats demand a new engagement paradigm – one the Raytheon team is able to fully support with our depth of experience and breadth of capability, said Dr. Thomas Bussing, vice president of Advanced Missile Systems. Were leveraging decades of experience across four kill vehicle programs and vast tactical weapon expertise across every domain and mission area to meet this critical need.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions in the areas of sensing; effects; command, control, communications, and intelligence; mission support; and cyber and information security worldwide.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.