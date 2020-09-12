4 Volume Active Trending Stocks: Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE:AU)

On Thursday, Shares of Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE), gain 0.34% to $32.73.

As part of the global planned alliance between Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer to jointly develop and commercialize avelumab, an investigational immune checkpoint inhibitor, the companies have declared recently that they have a partnership agreement in place with Dako, an Agilent Technologies company, for the development of a potential companion diagnostic test (CDx).

The three-party agreement, signed recently, enables Dako, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer to work to develop the CDx to assess programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) protein expression levels in tumor tissue, and its microenvironment, counting tumor-associated immune cells. The investigational CDx is part of the protocols in ongoing clinical trials of avelumab, some of which will be stated at forthcoming scientific congresses.

Avelumab is presently under clinical investigation and has not been approved for use in the U.S., E.U., Canada, or elsewhere. All investigational products have not yet been proven to be either safe or effective and any claims of safety and effectiveness can be made only after regulatory review of the data and approval of the labeled claims.

Pfizer Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. Its products comprise Lyrica, the Prevnar family of products, Enbrel, Celebrex, Lipitor, Viagra, Zyvox, Sutent, EpiPen, Toviaz, Tygacil, Rapamune, Xalkori, Inlyta, Norvasc, BeneFIX, Genotropin and Enbrel, among others.

Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), inclined 0.08% to $25.61, during its last trading session.

EBAY had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s current price.

eBay Inc.(eBay) is a global technology company. The Company has created an open source platform that provides software developers and merchants access to its applications programming interfaces (APIs), to develop software and solutions for commerce. The Company enables commerce through three segments: Marketplaces, Payments and Enterprise.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON), declined -1.03% to $93.62, during its last trading session.

UOP LLC, a Honeywell (HON) company, declared recently that a new UOP Russell modular gas processing plant in northern Louisiana has begun processing rich natural gas and recovering valuable natural gas liquids (NGLs). This is the second turnkey UOP Russell plant commissioned by PennTex Midstream Partners, LP, capable of processing 200 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of natural gas. PennTexs first UOP Russell gas plant began operation in May 2015.

Natural gas is on trend to become the worlds second-largest source of energy by 2035, so the ability to process gas reserves profitably is critical to meet that growing demand, said John Gugel, vice president and general manager for Honeywell UOPs Gas Processing and Hydrogen business. UOP Russell pre-engineered modular gas processing plants, coupled with a turnkey solution, assist companies such as PennTex process gas and recover valuable NGLs faster than with stick-built plants, all with better quality and more attractive economics.

For both PennTex projects, Honeywell UOP supplied and installed modular cryogenic, dehydration, acid gas removal, and inlet/residue compression units, together with the control system, the flare system and site electrical equipment. Honeywell UOP also offered site utility systems and buildings for office, control room, motor control center and compressors.

Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell) is a diversified technology and manufacturing company. The Company is engaged in serving customers across the world with aerospace products and services, turbochargers, control, sensing and security technologies for buildings, homes and industry, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Finally, Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE:AU), ended its last trade with 6.75% gain, and closed at $8.38.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock has received a short term price target of $ 10.95 from 3 Analyst. The share price can be predictable to fluctuate from the mean short term target, can be seen from the standard deviation reading of $3.51. The higher estimate of target price is $15 , while the lower price target estimate is $9.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining and exploration company. The company works across the spectrum of the mining value chain. The Company also produces silver, uranium and sulfuric acid as by-products. It has about 20 operations located in 10 countries.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.