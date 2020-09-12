3 Stocks Under Review – The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE), Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

On Wednesday, Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), lost -2.04% to $18.23.

The Western Union Company declared that the company would present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on September 16, 2015 in Las Vegas. The presentation will start at 3:20 p.m. Pacific Time and will comprise comments from Raj Agrawal, Executive Vice President and CFO.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions.

Shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE), declined -0.85% to $26.77, during its last trading session.

8 Brokerage firm Analysts have agreed with the mean estimate for the short term price target of $39.44 in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE). However, the stock price could fluctuate by $ 4.62 from the estimate as it is suggested by the standard deviation reading. The higher estimate has been put at $48 price target with the lower price estimate is calculated at $33

The firm has dropped 21.11% during the last 3-month period. YTD stock performance stands at -4.43%. The firm has lost 0.78% in the last five trading days and dropped 5.84% in the last 4 weeks.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P., through its auxiliaries, provides diversified energy-related services in the Unites States. It owns and operates about 7,700 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and 3 natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas; and about 12,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Finally, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), ended its last trade with 1.97% gain, and closed at $14.47.

On Wednesday, after trading began at $14.09, the stock was seen hitting $15.13 as a peak level and $14.04 as the lowest level. The stock ended up at $14.47. The daily volume was measured at 24,262,197 shares. The 52-week high of the share price is $37.56 and the 52-week low is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $5,261 million.

Transocean Ltd. declared that Lars Sjöbring, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, has informed Transocean that he will be leaving the company. Mr. Sjöbring has agreed to aid in the search for a replacement, but will resign no later than December 31, 2015.

Lars has done an outstanding job guiding Transocean through the extensive litigation following the Macondo Well incident, and was instrumental in securing the related settlements with BP and the Plaintiff`s Steering Committee declared earlier this year, said Jeremy Thigpen, Transocean`s President and Chief Executive Officer. On behalf of Transocean, I thank Lars for his service, and wish him great success in his future endeavors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its auxiliaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services.