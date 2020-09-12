3 Hot Stocks in Review: KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ARIA)

On Thursday, Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH), gain 2.22% to $15.18.

KB Home, declared the grand opening of The Villas at North Park, a commuter-friendly community offering 96 new homes in a prime Broomfield location with many neighborhood amenities, convenience to the area’s major transportation corridors and outdoor recreational activities.

Plans for the mixed-use North Park property comprise on-site shopping and dining, natural open spaces and trails, and a walkable urban core business district, while KB Home’s The Villas will feature its own community park with a play field, pavilion and picnic tables. Outside of North Park, homeowners can enjoy the activities available at the nearby Broomfield Regional Trail System, Larkridge Shopping Center, and Orchard Town Center.

The two-story floor plans at The Villas are sized between 1,443 and 1,682 square feet, and comprise up to four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and attached two-car garages, with private side yards for gardening, entertaining or pets. Starting from the low-$300,000s, the paired KB homes at The Villas are attractively priced for the area, and, unlike existing homes, can be personalized during the building process to suit a homebuyer’s individual style and taste.

KB homes at The Villas at North Park are designed to be highly energy- and water-efficient, which can assist KB homeowners reduce their monthly utility bills and lower the overall cost of ownership. All KB homes, counting those at The Villas at North Park, meet exacting ENERGY STAR® guidelines and comprise WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It constructs and sells various homes, counting attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers under the name KB Home.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), inclined 2.18% to $538.87, during its last trading session.

Last year, Amazon introduced Fire HD Kids Edition at $149—and parents and kids alike loved it. Recently, Amazon is making it even more affordable—Fire Kids Edition comes with an all-new Fire tablet, an updated kid-proof case, one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, 20,000 hand-curated and age-appropriate websites and YouTube videos, and our same 2-year worry-free guarantee. Fire Kids Edition is a total value of over $200, and available for pre-order starting recently for just $99.99.

“Last year, we introduced the first tablet built from the ground up for kids and their parents—and customers loved it,” said Peter Larsen, Vice President, Amazon Devices. “With the new Fire Kids Edition we’ve added more great content and features for parents and kids while lowering the price. For under $100 you get a new Fire tablet, a year of FreeTime Unlimited with over 10,000 books, videos, educational apps, and games, a new web browser with access to more than 20,000 age-appropriate YouTube videos and websites, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.”

Fire Kids Edition also comprises a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, the all-in-one subscription service that gives kids unlimited access to over 10,000 books, videos, educational apps, and games. The books, apps, music, and video selection in FreeTime Unlimited has doubled in just the last year, and all of the content is kid-friendly and age-appropriate. Kids can now enjoy new titles available from Disney, LEGO, Nickelodeon, Amazon Studios, Toca Boca, and other top brands, and they join popular kids’ favorites like Frozen Storybook Deluxe, Star Wars Rebels, Dora the Explorer, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Fire Kids Edition is built around three ideas:

Despite best intentions, kids break things—Fire Kids Edition comes with a kid-proof case, and a two-year worry-free guarantee—if they break it, send it back and we’ll replace it. No questions asked.

Parents don’t want to worry about the bill—Fire Kids Edition comprises access to over 20,000 age-appropriate websites and YouTube videos, plus a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which offers more than 10,000 books, videos, educational apps, and games—a 2x improvement in selection from last year—that have been curated for age-appropriateness—at no additional cost.

Kids want a real tablet, not a toy—Fire Kids Edition features a quad-core processor for great performance, front- and rear-facing cameras, up to 128GB of expandable storage via a microSD card slot, and access to Amazon’s unmatched content ecosystem.

Amazon.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company serves consumers through retail Websites, such as amazon.com and amazon.ca, which primarily comprise merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

Finally, Shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ARIA), ended its last trade with 2.38% gain, and closed at $8.16.

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARIA) declared that it has achieved full enrollment in the pivotal Phase 2 ALTA trial of its investigational anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitor, brigatinib. This registration study enrolled about 220 patients at about 75 sites in North America, Europe and Asia.

“We are proud to have accomplished patient enrollment in the ALTA trial in the timeframe we established at the outset,” stated Timothy P. Clackson, president of research and development and chief scientific officer of ARIAD. “We expect data from this trial to form the basis for an NDA filing of brigatinib in patients with refractory non-small cell lung cancer in the third quarter of next year.”

Median time on treatment for patients in the ALTA trial is less than 4 months, and follow-up data are limited at this time. As a result, ARIAD now anticipates that first data from the trial will be presented for presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in 2016. Presenting data at ASCO will also align more closely with the anticipated filing for marketing approval of brigatinib in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2016.

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for cancer patients. The company offers Iclusig (ponatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia in the United States, Europe, and other territories.

