3 Hot Buzzing Stocks: Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Share of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) jumped 0.72% and is at $89.87 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $89.12 on Tuesday, and is moving between $ 88.30 – $89.93, through the day.

Chevron Corporation, declared that its wholly-owned partner, Chevron U.S.A. Inc., has signed a non-binding liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply Heads of Agreement (HOA) with China Huadian Green Energy Co., Ltd. When the agreement is finalized, China Huadian Green Energy is predictable to receive up to 1 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG over 10 years starting in 2020.

“This is an important step in the commercialization of Chevron’s natural gas holdings in Australia and the establishment of our global liquefied natural gas portfolio,” said Pierre Breber, executive vice president, Chevron Gas and Midstream. “As Chevron continues to grow into one of the world’s largest LNG suppliers, this agreement represents further progress and diversification of our sales portfolio.”

China Huadian Green Energy Co. Ltd. is a partner of China Huadian Group, which is one of the largest state-owned power generation companies and has a leading role in gas-fired power generation in China.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) inclined 2.20% right now and is at $84.73. The 52-week range of the share price is from $ 57.20 – $110.98. The company has total market capitalization of $208.23 billion.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, declared the appointment of Matthew Bassiur as Vice President, Head of Global Intellectual Property Enforcement, effective January 2016.

In this new role, Mr. Bassiur will lead a team that works with international brands and retail partners, industry associations, government regulators, law enforcement and other organizations to advance Alibaba Group’s anti-counterfeiting and IP rights protection efforts. He will report to Michael Evans, President of Alibaba Group.

“Matthew’s appointment is the latest step in Alibaba Group’s comprehensive and industry-leading efforts to fight counterfeits,” said Jack Ma, Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group. “Counterfeiting is a problem that challenges all forms of distribution, whether in e-commerce or offline retail. We will continue to be relentless in our long-term commitment to protect both consumers and intellectual property rights owners, and we call on all companies in our industry to join our fight against bad actors.”

Shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), lost -1.29%, and is now trading at $35.13. Its overall volume is 536,560.00 million shares right now, and average trading volume of 2.29 million.

For the 22nd straight year, Consumers Energy has received a National Electric Utility Award from the National Association of Town Watch for its participation in the National Night Out (NNO) crime and drug prevention program.

Consumers Energy was the only electric utility in the country that received recognition for its participation in the 32nd annual event.

Companies such as Consumers Energy enable us to reach more and more communities with National Night Out each year, said Matt A. Peskin, national project coordinator for the National Association of Town Watch. We are happy to once again honor Consumers Energy with a national award, and we are proud to have it involved in this powerful, community-building campaign.

