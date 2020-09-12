3 Hot Trending Stocks: Ford Motor (NYSE:F), SouFun Holdings (NYSE:SFUN), NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

On Monday, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) closed at $14.12 with trading volume of 14.53 million shares below its average volume of 25.99 million. The company fell -0.56% with market capitalization of 56.35 billion. The stock’s institutional ownership stands at 60.40%. During the year, the lowest price at which share is traded was $10.44 and hit the highest price at $16.74.

Ford Motor Company practiced strong November sales in China which leave the automaker just shy of the 1 million mark so far this year, according to USA Today.

Ford sold 106,283 vehicles last month — a 9% improvement from a year ago — bringing the year-to-date total to 990,356.

Breaking that down, the passenger car joint venture Changan Ford Automobile sold 84,546 vehicles in November which was a 22% improvement from the same period a year ago. The joint venture has sold 739,465 vehicles through the first 11 months, up 3%. USA Today Reports

The share price is going higher than to its 52 week low with 36.63% while its 52 week high with -13.11%. Beta factor, which is used to measure risk associated with the stock, is stands at 1.30. The company offered net profit margin of 3.30% while its gross profit margin was 14.30%. ROE was recorded as 18.40%.

Shares of SouFun Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) finished up 3.09% to close at $7.01. The stock kicked off the day at $6.80 and traded between a low of $6.80 and a high of $7.04. The company traded 7.17 million shares less than average volume of 7.26 million shares. The stock’s worth is $2.94 billion. Analyst recommendation for this stock stands at 2.10.

SouFun Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) should head towards $9 per share according to 5 Analysts in consensus. However, if the road gets shaky, the stock may fall short to $6 per share. The higher price estimate target is at $12 according to the Analysts.

Return on assets ratio of the company was 6.00% while its return on equity ratio was 17.60%. ATR value of company was 0.38 while stock volatility for week was 4.67% while for month was 5.66%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -1.06% and its current ratio was 1.90%.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), showed bullish trend with higher momentum of 0.80% to close at $31.53. The company traded total volume of 5.27 million shares as contrast to its average volume of 3.04 million shares. The company has a market value of $9.14 billion and about 292.34 million shares outstanding. During the 52-week trading session the minimum price at which share price traded, registered at $28.75 and reached to max level of $31.64.

NetApp and Baird will hold a tech talk to discuss NetApps emerging products with Brendon Howe, senior vice president, emerging products and solutions. Following brief opening remarks from NetApp, a question and answer session will be moderated by Baird.

In the trailing twelve months, net profit margin of the company was 6.70% while gross profit margin was 61.50%. The company has 1.57% value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 3.10%. The company earned $395.70 million in prior twelve months on revenue of $5.87 billion.

