3 Hot Stocks Buzz: CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) | Stocks Newswire

On Thursday, Shares of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), lost -0.37% to $43.42.

CBS Entertainment Chairman Nina Tassler — a key architect of the networks ratings success — will step down from her role running CBS programming at the end of the year. latimes

Glenn Geller, who oversees current programming for CBS Entertainment and its production studio, will succeed Tassler with his promotion to president of CBS Entertainment.

Tassler acknowledged that she initiated negotiations with CBS Corp. President and Chief Executive Leslie Moonves about ending her tenure two years ago before she agreed to stay on and sign another contract. latimes

I committed wholeheartedly to doing the job, she said.

But in July, she again approached Moonves about rolling the credits on her career as a TV executive, and he knew her mind was made up.

Geller, 43, has been with the network as a program executive since 2001. During the last two years in which he worked closely with Tassler, he talked about with her his interest in the top entertainment job. latimes

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Broadcasting.

Shares of Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), declined -0.06% to $53.48, during its last trading session.

Broadcom Corporation, declared a new Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) chip for Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable devices. The advanced chip enables devices such as fitness bands to deliver pinpoint location while consuming minimal power and in some cases can eliminate the need for a separate MCU.

The Broadcom BCM47748 removes a bulk of the signal processing from the device MCU by calculating position, velocity and time (PVT) on-chip, delivering noteworthysystem power savings. The chip uses intelligent firmware to extend battery life while also maintaining accuracy in speed, distance and position for an improved user experience.

Broadcom is extending its navigation leadership into the IoT ecosystem by assisting customers deliver a premium location experience without compromising battery life or requiring a costly, power-hungry host processor, said Prasan Pai, Broadcom Senior Director, Wireless Connectivity. With more consumers demanding GNSS in a wider variety of applications, we see a tremendous opportunity to expand our reach into new devices with market-leading GNSS technology.

Broadcom Corporation provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. Its products offer voice, video, data, and multimedia connectivity in the home, office, and mobile environments. The company operates in two segments: Broadband and Connectivity, and Infrastructure and Networking.

Finally, Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), ended its last trade with 7.38% gain, and closed at $8.58.

declared additional interim results from a Phase 2 study evaluating odalasvir (also known as ACH-3102), a NS5A inhibitor, in combination with sofosbuvir, without ribavirin, for either six or eight weeks of treatment in patients with treatment-naïve genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. Of the patients treated for six weeks in this cross-over cohort, 100 percent (n=6/6) remained HCV RNA undetectable twelve weeks after concluding therapy (SVR12). Formerly, Achillion stated results from this study counting 100 percent SVR24 for the initial cohorts counting 12 patients treated for eight weeks and 100 percent SVR24 for 12 patients treated for six weeks.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes anti-infective drug therapies in the United States and internationally. It focuses on developing combination therapies for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C (HCV) infection and drug-resistant bacterial infections.

