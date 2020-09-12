3 Best Stocks Trader’s Round Up: Banco Bradesco, (NYSE:BBD), Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, (NYSE:POT), The Dow Chemical Company, (NYSE:DOW)

On Wednesday, Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD), gained 1.38% to $5.87.

In the last trading session, BBD, moved on low volume, trading at a volume of 16,107,511 shares versus its average daily volume of 16.75M shares. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly downbeat performance of -5.93% which was maintained at -63.13% in this year.

Banco Bradesco S.A. provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, companies, and corporations and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond.

Shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT), inclined 2.51% to $22.06, during its last trading session.

The upper end of German potash miner K+Ss profit forecast range has become very ambitious, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) quoted Chief Executive Norbert Steiner as saying, according to Reuters.

K+S has so far said it anticipates its 2015 operating profit to rise to a range of 780 million to 860 million euros ($886-977 million), from 641 million last year, counting costs related to a since-withdrawn takeover offer by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan .

The upper end is by now very ambitious, but there is nothing to quibble about when it comes to range itself. We feel very comfortable with the forecast, the paper quoted Steiner as saying.

Potash Corp dropped its offer for K+S on Monday citing a decline in global commodity and equity markets and a lack of engagement by K+S administration. Reuters Reports

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., together with its auxiliaries, produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. It mines and produces potash, which is primarily used as fertilizer.

Finally, Shares of The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW), ended its last trade with 1.29% gain, and closed at $47.11.

The Dow Chemical Company, declared the final proration factor of 21.00 percent for its exchange offer for shares of Dow common stock in connection with the transaction to separate its U.S. Gulf Coast Chlor-Alkali and Vinyl, Global Chlorinated Organics and Global Epoxy businesses and merge those businesses with Olin Corporation (OLN), which successfully closed on October 5, 2015.

Exchange Offer Final Results

Based on the final count by the exchange agent, a total of 161,106,659 shares of Dow common stock were validly tendered in the exchange offer, counting 341,686 shares tendered by shareholders who qualified for and elected odd-lot treatment. Shareholders who elected odd-lot treatment were not subject to proration, and their shares were fully accepted in the offer. All remaining tendered shares of Dow common stock were accepted in the exchange on a pro rata basis using the final proration factor of 21.00 percent. Shares of Dow common stock that were validly tendered but not accepted for exchange will be returned to tendering shareholders.

Dow offered 100,000,000 shares of Splitco common stock for distribution in exchange for shares of Dow common stock accepted in the offer. Following the closing of the split-off transaction, each share of Splitco common stock converted into the right to receive 0.87482759 shares of common stock of Olin Corporation (“Olin common stock�?). As a result, Dow shareholders who tendered their shares of Dow common stock in the exchange offer will receive about 2.5648 shares of Olin common stock (subject to receipt of cash in lieu of fractional shares) for each share of Dow common stock accepted for exchange. Dow was able to accept the maximum of 34,108,738 shares of Dow common stock for exchange in the offer, or nearly three percent of its outstanding common shares.

Dow anticipates the exchange to return about $1.5 billion in value to shareholders, and effectively completes $6.5 billion of its $9.5 billion share repurchase program.

The Dow Chemical Company manufactures and supplies products that are used primarily as raw materials in the manufacture of customer products and services worldwide. It operates through Agricultural Sciences, Consumer Solutions, Infrastructure Solutions, Performance Materials & Chemicals, and Performance Plastics segments.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.