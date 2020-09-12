3 Best Stocks to Watch For: JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)s shares surged 0.48% to $62.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has market value of $231.17 billion while its EPS was booked as $5.87 in the last 12 months. The stock has 3.68 billion shares outstanding while 76.20% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has le net profit margin was 43.30%. Beta value of the company was 1.72; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset administration. JPMorgan Chases activities are organized into four business segments.

On Tuesday, Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)s shares declined -13.92% to $48.25.

Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) is currently valued at $9.94 billion. The company has 205.97 million shares outstanding and 82.60% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 1.66 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 3.31. The company exchanged hands with 31.74 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 2.71 million shares. It beta stands at 1.00.

Harley-Davidson, third-quarter 2015 diluted earnings per share were $0.69 contrast to EPS of $0.69 in the year-ago period. Third-quarter net income was $140.3 million on merged revenue of $1.32 billion contrast to net income of $150.1 million on merged revenue of $1.30 billion in the year-ago period.

Dealer new motorcycle sales were down 1.4 percent worldwide for the third quarter contrast to the year-ago period, with sales down 2.5 percent in the U.S. and up 0.9 percent internationally.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) segment and the Financial Services segment.

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW), ended its Tuesday’s trading session with 1.20% gain, and closed at $5.07.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) has beta value of 2.25. The company has the market capitalization of $2.49 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -1.50% while its return on equity ratio was -11.10%. ATR value of company was 0.27 while stock volatility for week was 6.01% while for month was 5.57%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 0.49.

Athene Holding Ltd., the annuity seller with ties to Apollo Global Administration LLC, hired Genworth Financial Inc.’s Martin Klein as chief financial officer as it pushes toward an initial public offering, according to Bloomberg.

Klein, 56, joins Nov. 9, Athene said Monday in a statement. The post was formerly held by Brenda Cushing, who said in May that she was stepping down from the Bermuda-based company. Genworth, the insurer that has declined more than 60 percent in New York trading since the end of 2013, said on Thursday that Klein planned to leave to take another job.

Athene pushed back a plan to file for the IPO as it searched for a CFO, according to a statement issued Oct. 5 by AP Alternative Assets, a publicly traded investment vehicle managed by Apollo, and Athene’s largest shareholder. Athene in February revealed a material weakness in controls over financial reporting and has had to restate some results. Athene has said that results for the quarter ended Sept. 30 will be comprised in a filing next year. Bloomberg Reports

Genworth Financial, Inc. is engaged in providing the insurance, retirement and homeownership needs of its customers. The Company operates through three divisions: U.S. Life Insurance, Global Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Other.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.