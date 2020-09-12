3 Best Stocks Trader’s Round Up: Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTS), Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), Southern (NYSE:SO)

On Tuesday’s trade, Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS)s shares surged 14.48% to $14.94.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) declared results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Net sales grew 15.3% to $72.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2015 contrast with $62.8 million for the third quarter of 2014. The $9.6 million enhance in sales was due to a comparable store sales enhance of 9.7%, or $6.1 million in the quarter and incremental net sales of $3.5 million from stores not comprised of in the comparable store base.

Gross margin was 70.0% for the quarter contrast with 69.2% for the third quarter of 2014. The gross margin rate improvement in the third quarter was primarily driven by reduced discounting and improved margin on customer delivery revenue. Gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2015 was 69.2%.

Selling, general and administrative costs for the third quarter were $44.0 million contrast with $39.8 million for the third quarter of 2014. The $4.2 million enhance was primarily driven by the costs associated with opening and operating new stores and variable expenses associated with revenue growth.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States.

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), ended its Tuesday’s trading session with 0.88% gain, and closed at $49.33.

Viacom Inc. (VIAB) released its 2015 Social Impact Review: Raising Voices. The annual social responsibility report showcases the many ways the company leverages its platforms to raise audiences’ voices toward driving change.

For the first time, the Social Impact Review outlines specific and distinct social responsibility aims, setting benchmarks for growth and campaign participation in each of our areas of impact, counting: Building Inclusive Societies, Pioneering Social Change, Promoting Healthy Living, and Inspiring Future Generations.

Some highlights around Viacom’s initiatives comprise:

25,000 volunteer hours donated by Viacom employees in 2014.

1 million+ young people inspired by MTV’s Look Different campaign to take action against bias.

320,000 students who saw Paramount’sSELMA for free.

$1.2 million raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City during Nickelodeon’s 2014 Worldwide Day of Play event and Race for the Kids.

$135,227 raised during Spike’s first Veterans Operation Wellness (VOW) campaign.

3,000+ hours volunteered by CMT employees at The Academies of Nashville small learning communities.

$133,000 music grants awarded to mostly high-need schools by the VH1 Save the Music Foundation in 2014.

600+ applicants for the 2015 BET Experience Youth Program.

315 million people who have seen “Viacom Says NO MORE” PSAs around domestic violence and sexual assault.

200,000 people tested for HIV through the MTV Staying Alive Foundation since 2005.

Viacom Inc. operates as an entertainment content company in the United States and internationally. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form video, applications, games, consumer products, social media, and other entertainment content .

Southern Co (NYSE:SO)s shares gained 0.02% to $45.97.

Georgia Power on Friday joined leaders from The Krystal Company® at the restaurant chains Atlanta headquarters to present a $64,210 rebate check in recognition of the completion of energy efficiency upgrades at 55 restaurant locations across the state. Krystal® earned the rebate by upgrading hundreds of lighting fixtures to energy-efficient LEDs. Georgia Power Lighting Services worked with Krystal® to complete the upgrades.

Restaurant guests will notice new, improved lighting at Krystal® locations counting better illumination at drive-thru windows, rear employee entrances and raised visibility around storefronts. LEDs significantly reduce energy requirements, have a longer lifespan than the previous lamps and are significantly brighter. With the recent upgrades, Georgia Power estimates that the restaurants may be able to reduce total energy use by more than 2,800,000 kilowatt-hours.

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company® is the oldest quick service restaurant chain in the South. Its hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at more than 350 restaurants in 11 states.

Georgia Power is the largest partner of Southern Company (SO).

The Southern Company, together with its auxiliaries, operates as a public electric utility company. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity through coal, nuclear, oil and gas, and hydro resources in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

