3 Best Stocks on the Move: Liberty Interactive Group (NASDAQ:QVCA), Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

On Thursday, Shares of Liberty Interactive Group (NASDAQ:QVCA), gained 2.53% to $27.97.

Liberty Interactive Corporation, will webcast its annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, November 12, 2015 with presentations starting at 9:00 a.m. E.S.T. During these presentations, observations may be made regarding the companys financial performance, outlook and recent developments.

Liberty Interactive Corporation, through its auxiliaries, engages in the video and on-line commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications.

Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN), inclined 3.09% to $23.03, during its last trading session.

DOCOMO PACIFIC has selected Ciena (CIEN) to build Guam’s first 200G network to deliver high-speed services for enterprise, government and carrier customers. Powered by Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, this network will link all major communications hubs on the island, counting three cable landing stations, via a ring-protected, underground fiber optic backbone.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and administration of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide.

Finally, Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), ended its last trade with 7.45% gain, and closed at $111.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, declared that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 29, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2015 financial results and provide a general business update.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products comprise Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Firdapse, a form of 3,4-diaminopyridine used for the treatment of Lambert Myasthenic Syndrome, an autoimmune disease.

