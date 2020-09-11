3 Best Stocks News Recap: General Motors (NYSE:GM), Netflix, (NASDAQ:NFLX), Micron Technology, (NASDAQ:MU) | BNinvestors

On Friday, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)s shares declined -0.53% to $33.15.

General Motors Company (GM) is currently valued at $52.51 billion. The company has 1.58 billion shares outstanding and 76.50% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 0.34 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 1.51. The company exchanged hands with 9.45 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 15.99 million shares. It beta stands at 1.60.

General Motors Co has discovered another ignition switch problem among its pickup trucks and SUVs that can cause engines to stall, but it was discovered before anyone was hurt, the Associated Press stated.

The carmaker is recalling about 3,300 big pickup trucks and SUVs mostly in North America to correct the issue that causes engines to turn off and also disables power steering, power brakes and possibly air bags, the AP stated.

The problem was discovered by an employee who owned one of the trucks and informed higher-ups. GM quickly moved to recall the trucks, keeping the number relatively small, a spokesman for GM told AP.

GM was not right away available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

General Motors Company (General Motors) designs, builds and sells cars, trucks and automobile parts across the world. The Company also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial).

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)s shares dropped -2.08% to $98.99.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) has beta value of 1.39. The company has the market capitalization of $42.17 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 1.80% while its return on equity ratio was 8.20%. ATR value of company was 5.25 while stock volatility for week was 3.94% while for month was 4.70%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -1.11 and its current ratio was 1.70.

Netflix hasnt broken the theatrical mold with its first feature film, Beasts of No Nation. The online streaming service debuted the film, about a child soldier in Africa from director Cary Fukunaga, on its platform and in 31 theaters on Friday, according to AP.

Numbers have not and likely wont be released for just how many Netflix subscribers streamed the film this weekend, but the theatrical numbers are not impressive. Beasts of No Nation brought in $50,699 from the 31 locations for a $1,635 per-theater average.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for box office tracker Rentrak, says the film was more of a test case scenario and was going to have a rough go in theaters anyway.

Bleecker Street handled the theatrical release. The film cost $6 million to produce. AP Reports

Netflix, Inc. is a provider of Internet television network. The Company has over 57 million streaming members in over 50 countries. Its members can watch more than two billion hours of television (TV) shows and movies per month, including original series, documentaries and feature films on Internet-connected screen.

At the end of Fridays trade, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)s shares dipped -0.86% to $18.50.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) has market value of $20.04 billion while its EPS was booked as $3.00 in the last 12 months. The stock has 1.08 billion shares outstanding while 90.90% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 33.50% while net profit margin was 21.30%. Beta value of the company was 2.15; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan will take a voluntary 50 percent cut in his base salary, amid cost-cutting at the memory chipmaker, according to Reuters.

The cut, which is temporary, reduced Durcans annual base salary to $525,000, effective Oct. 18, the company said in a filing on Friday.

Micron, which makes both dynamic random access and NAND flash memory chips, has struggled with weak demand for its chips used in computers.

Chinas state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, a technology conglomerate, has been pursuing Micron, according to media reports. It has offered $23 billion for Micron, but the plan has been clouded by U.S. security concerns. Reuters Reports

Micron Technology, Inc. is a global provider of semiconductor devices. Through the Company’s global operations, it manufactures and markets a full range of Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM), NAND Flash and NOR Flash memory, as well as other memory technologies, packaging solutions and semiconductor systems for use in leading-edge computing, consumer, networking, automotive, industrial, embedded and mobile products.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.