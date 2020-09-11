3 Best Stocks on Trader’s Radar: F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB), AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:AEZS), WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) | BNinvestors

On Tuesday, Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB), gained 2.61% to $13.39.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) (FNB) was recognized by Greenwich Associates as a Best Brand in Small Business Banking award winner. FNB received honors for Trust and Ease of Doing Business for Small Business Banking. Of the more than 750 banks evaluated, FNB was one of only 11 to be recognized for Trust and one of only ten to be recognized for Ease of Doing Business.

Vincent J. Delie, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation, said, At FNB, doing whats right for our clients is a key component of corporate culture. The Best Brand Awards for Trust and Ease of Doing Business reflect our core values of integrity and service, and we are proud that our commitment to client satisfaction consistently differentiates us from our peers across the country.

In addition to being recognized as a Best Brand by Greenwich Associates, FNBs banking partner, First National Bank, was recently recognized by a leading national research organization with a top 10 score across the country for consumer satisfaction.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia.

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:AEZS), declined -7.45% to $4.47, during its last trading session.

Aeterna Zentaris, declared the closing of its formerly declared underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 3.0 million common shares and warrants to acquire 2.1 million common shares with a combined purchase price of US$5.55 for one common share together with a warrant to purchase 0.7 of a common share, generating net proceeds of about US$15.0 million. In addition, the Company granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 common shares and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 231,000 common shares, to cover over-allotments, if any. Before closing, the underwriter exercised its over-allotment option with respect to the warrants to acquire an additional 231,000 common shares, resulting in an issuance of warrants to acquire an aggregate of 2,331,000 common shares at closing.

The warrants are exercisable right away and expire five years following issuance at an exercise price of US$7.10 per share. The warrants do not contain any price or other adjustment provision, except for customary adjustment provisions that apply in the event of certain corporate events or transactions that affect all outstanding common shares. The warrants may at any time be exercised on a “net” or “cashless” basis in accordance with a customary formula but do not contain an alternate cashless exercise feature contained in our formerly issued Series B common shares purchase warrants. The warrants will not be listed on any stock exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to continue to fund its ongoing drug development activities, for the potential addition of commercialized products to the Company’s portfolio, and for general corporate purposes, for working capital and to fund negative cash flow.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and womens health. The company’s product pipeline comprises MACRILEN, which accomplished the Phase 2 trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency; and zoptarelin doxorubicin, which is in Phase 3 clinical study zoptarelin doxorubicin in endometrial cancer (ZoptEC) of the compound in women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer.

Finally, WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC), ended its last trade with 4.08% gain, and closed at $42.90.

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) reaffirms its 2015 sales and EPS outlook and provides its 2016 financial outlook.

John J. Engel, WESCOs Chairman, President and CEO commented, Our fourth quarter results to date are in line with the expectations we outlined in our third quarter earnings call. We reaffirm our full year outlook of 4% to 5% sales decline, $4.15 to $4.30 earnings per diluted share, and free cash flow generation of about 100% of net income.

Mr. Engel continued, We expect reduced demand in commodity-driven end markets and foreign exchange headwinds to continue throughout next year. As a result, we expect sales in the range of flat to down 5%, EPS of $3.75 to $4.20 per diluted share, and free cash flow generation of at least 90% of net income in 2016.

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products; and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. It also provides supply chain administration and logistics services.