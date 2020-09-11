3 Best Movers to Watch: Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

On Friday, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)s shares declined -5.43% to $7.74.

SWN has EPS ratio was -5.75. The company has 384.48 million shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $2.98 billion. Price to book ratio was 0.67. Net profit margin of the company was -65.20% while gross profit margin was 74.10%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 6.67% while for the week was recorded as 7.25%. The mean estimate for the short term price target for Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) stands at $18.97 according to 32 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $42.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $8.00 Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production (E&P). The Company is focused on creating and capturing additional value through its natural gas gathering and marketing businesses, which it refer to as Midstream Services.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)s shares gained 2.69% to $55.66.

So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of 1.55%. The stock, as of last close, traded 17.39% up from its 52 week low and was -4.00% below its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was 2.31% above the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was 3.81% and 0.59% respectively. The mean estimate for the short term price target for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stands at $58.55 according to 31 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $65.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $50.00. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is a financial services and bank holding company. The Companys segments are Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Brokerage and Retirement. The Companys Community Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services for consumers and small businesses, including checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and auto, student and small business lending.

At the end of Friday’s trade, OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)s shares surged 0.73% to $24.75.

OGE has market capitalization of $4.94 billion. Its current ratio was 1.30 while its shares were below its 50 days simple moving average with -9.25%. The company offered earning per share of $1.50 while its 199.70 million shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -30.24%. Stock volatility for the week was 2.40% while for the month it was shown at 2.36% The mean estimate for the short term price target for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) stands at $30.33 according to 6 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $32.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $28.00. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas in the south central United States. The Company operates through two business segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations.

