3 Best Stocks Alert: International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM), Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THLD)

On Tuesday, Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM), gained 1.28% to $137.79.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, declared that it will fundamentally transform how it interacts and provides services to customers by building a new Digital Studio with consulting services from IBM (NYSE: IBM). The new design studio builds on the banks efforts to innovate and digitize its products and services to enhance customer experience. The project also comprises new IBM Mobile First for iOS banking apps supported by IBM Cloud that empower the banks financial advisors to deliver a more dynamic, engaging customer experience. The studio will be the first of its kind in the region.

The rise of FinTechs smaller, non-traditional firms using technology in the financial services industry and digitally-empowered customers are triggering an upheaval in how banks reassess their customer experience and customer retention. This is especially true for traditional banks as they fight to improve the cost of customer acquisition and improve their own agility in responding to the market with new products in less time.

To meet these challenges, ADIB needed to evolve its culture and decision-making process to fast-track development of new, elegantly-designed banking apps. Working with IBM to build a Digital Design Studio, the first of its kind in the region, the bank is building a multi-disciplinary digital team. This will comprise experts from IBM Design and IBM Interactive Experience, the industrys largest hybrid digital agency and consultancy, who will work side-by-side with ADIB to create personalized and engaging digital experiences such as new mobile banking apps for consumers.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. The company’s Global Technology Services segment provides IT infrastructure and business process services, such as outsourcing, processing, integrated technology, cloud, and technology support. Its Global Business Services segment offers consulting and systems integration services for strategy and transformation, application innovation services, enterprise applications, and smarter analytics; and application administration, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), inclined 2.70% to $52.16, during its last trading session.

Princess Cruises unveiled the new Princess Luxury Bed, specially designed to deliver the ultimate night of sleep at sea. Developed in partnership with experts in both the science and beauty of sleep Dr. Michael Breus, The Sleep Doctor, and highly acclaimed designer, Candice Olson, star of the hit HGTV shows Candice Tells All and Divine Design Princess is rolling out more than 44,000 new beds, to every stateroom, across the fleet through 2018.

Developed exclusively for Princess Cruises by the manufacturer of some of the most well-known and comfortable hotel beds in the world, the new Princess Luxury Bed will envelop guests in opulent style, and pure blissful comfort. The bed features a plush, two-inch thick pillow top, a nine-inch, single-sided medium firm mattress for improved support, individually wrapped coils for less partner disturbance, a European-inspired duvet and 100% luxurious Jacquard-woven cotton linens.

A sleep-inspired survey conducted by Wakefield Research confirmed that people yearn for a good nights sleep both at home and on vacation. More than half of Americans (57%) get less sleep than they need and 59% of Americans frequently struggle to sleep well when on vacation.

Carnival Corporation operates as a cruise company worldwide. It provides vacations to various cruise destinations. The company offers cruise services under the Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brand names in North America; and AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, and P&O Cruises names in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Finally, Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THLD), ended its last trade with 2.92% gain, and closed at $0.475.

Threshold Pharmaceuticals, declared the outcomes of two Phase 3 cancer studies (MAESTRO and TH-CR-406/SARC021) of evofosfamide (formerly known as TH-302), an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug, which is being evaluated for first-line treatment of advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma and advanced soft tissue sarcoma, in combination with chemotherapy. The Phase 3 studies are being conducted under Thresholds partnership with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

In the Phase 3 MAESTRO study, patients with formerly untreated, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma treated with evofosfamide in combination with gemcitabine did not demonstrate a statistically noteworthy improvement in overall survival (OS) contrast with gemcitabine plus placebo (hazard ratio [HR]: 0.84; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.71 1.01; p=0.0589).

In the Phase 3 TH-CR-406/SARC021 study being conducted in partnership with the Sarcoma Alliance for Research through Partnership(SARC), patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic soft tissue sarcoma treated with evofosfamide in combination with doxorubicin did not demonstrate a statistically noteworthy improvement in OS contrast with doxorubicin alone (HR: 1.06; 95% CI: 0.88 1.29).

Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic agents that target tumor cells for the treatment of patients living with cancer in the United States. Its lead investigational small molecule is evofosfamide, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma indication and pancreatic cancer; Phase II clinical trials for treating non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer; Phase II clinical trials for advanced melanoma and soft tissue sarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trials for multiple myeloma and pancreatic cancer; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, pancreatic cancer, and advanced solid tumors.