3 Best Stock News: Xerox (NYSE:XRX), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), Pepco Holdings, (NYSE:POM)

On Wednesday, Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)s shares inclined 0.75% to $9.36.

Xerox Corp (XRX) has the market capitalization of $9.41 billion. The stock has P/B ratio of 1.01 while EPS was $0.46. Institutional ownership of the company was 84.60% while 1.01 billion shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was 3.50% while its gross profit margin was 33.10%. Share of the company moved below its SMA 50 with -8.06%. ROE ratio was 5.90% while ROI was 6.30%.

The Ebola outbreak in West Africa, first stated in March 2014, rapidly became the deadliest occurrence of the disease since its discovery in 1976. The Xerox Foundation, which invests $13.5 million annually in the non-profit sector, donated $100,000 to Save the Children’s Ebola Relief Fund last year. And technology, such as the Maven solution from Consilience Software, A Xerox (XRX) Company, assisted streamline the process of containing diseases like Ebola, in places like New York City to reduce the chances of disease outbreaks.

This two-fold response by Xerox to a human crisis is just one of many initiatives detailed in its recently released online 2015 Global Citizenship Report. Now in its tenth year of publication, the report tracks the company’s efforts to assist the world work better in responsible and resourceful ways. It provides insight into how Xerox continues to lead the corporate world in areas such as diversity, ethics and environmental sustainability.

Xerox Corporation is engaged in offering business process and document administration solutions. The Company operates through the following segments: Services, Document Technology and Other.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)s shares dropped -2.84% to $24.64.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Its past 5-day performance at 2.24%. So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of 55.36%. The stock, as of last close, traded 122.78% up from its 52 week low and was -9.94% below its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was 17.39% above the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was -0.74% and -2.66% respectively.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, New Yorks Hometown Airline™, declared the release of HumanKinda, a short film directed by burgeoning filmmaker Bianca Giaever, highlighting the busyness epidemic that is plaguing America. The film is available to all customers for free on Amazon Video recently and can also be watched on the HumanKinda Tumblr site in addition to YouTube.

HumanKinda is the feeling of being so busy that you are losing your humanity. As JetBlue continues to look for new ways to inspire humanity, the film, presented through the independent lens of Giaever, delivers a uniquely entertaining way to encourage people to question their busyness.

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. The Company operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and EMBRAER 190 aircraft types. The Companys firm aircraft orders comprises of about 33 Airbus A321 aircraft, 25 Airbus A320 new engine option (A320neo) aircraft, 45 Airbus A321 new engine option aircraft, 24 EMBRAER 190 aircraft and 10 spare engines.

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM)s shares surged 2.66% to $26.64.

Pepco Holdings, Inc. (POM) has market capitalization of $6.58 billion. Its current ratio was -0.60 while its shares were above its 50 days simple moving average with 7.90%. The company offered earning per share of $0.92 while its 253.62 million shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -1.08%. Stock volatility for the week was 2.01% while for the month it was shown at 1.63%.

Pepco Holdings, Inc. (PHI) is a holding company, through its utility auxiliaries, engaged in the transmission, distribution and default supply of electricity, and, to a lesser extent, the distribution and supply of natural gas.