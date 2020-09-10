Most Active Stocks Now: Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG), CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

On Wednesday, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)s shares inclined 3.71% to $82.43.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) has market value of $197.53 billion while its EPS was booked as $2.61 in the last 12 months. The stock has 2.50 billion shares outstanding while 21.70% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 67.80% while net profit margin was 52.90%.

Alibaba Group Holding, declared its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2015.

“This was a great quarter for Alibaba Group, with strong growth across the board and particular outperformance in mobile. We continued our efforts to drive healthy GMV growth, deliver an unparalleled consumer experience and assist quality merchants do business on our platform,” said Daniel Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group. “We are winning in mobile and remain focused on our top planned priorities, counting internationalization, expanding our ecosystem from cities to villages, and building a world-class cloud computing business.”

In the quarter ended September 30, 2015:

GMV transacted on our China retail marketplaces was RMB713 billion (US$112 billion), an improvement of 28% year-over-year;

Revenue was RMB22,171 million (US$3,488 million), an improvement of 32% year-over-year;

Mobile GMV accounted for 62% of total GMV transacted on our China retail marketplaces; mobile revenue was RMB10,520 million (US$1,655 million), representing a year-on-year improvement of 183%;

Growth of our cloud computing and Internet infrastructure business accelerated, with revenue increasing 128% year-over-year to RMB649 million (US$102 million); and

Non-GAAP free cash flow was RMB13,624 million (US$2,144 million).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. The Company is principally engaged in online and mobile commerce through products, services and technology. The Company provides retail and wholesale marketplaces accessible through both personal computer and mobile interfaces in the PRC and internationally.

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)s shares gain 3.11% to $9.28.

MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) is currently valued at $3.27 billion. The company has 339.65 million shares outstanding and 93.00% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 2.99 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 1.96. The company exchanged hands with 12.68 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 5.97 million shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. Through its wholly owned auxiliaries, the Company provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company’s auxiliaries comprise Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC) and MGIC Indemnity Corporation (MIC). The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to Government sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC)s shares dipped -16.07% to $1.41.

CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC) has beta value of 1.22. The company has the market capitalization of $254.82 million. Return on assets ratio of the company was -135.50% while its return on equity ratio was -604.50%. ATR value of company was 0.10 while stock volatility for week was 6.45% while for month was 4.95%.

CTI BioPharma Corp, declared the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 50,000 shares of its Series N-1 Preferred Stock, offered at a price to the public of $1,000 per share of Series N-1 Preferred Stock. Each share of Series N-1 Preferred Stock is convertible at the option of the holder, at any time, into 800 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $1.25 per share of common stock, for a total of 40,000,000 shares of common stock. The shares of Series N-1 Preferred Stock will automatically convert into shares of common stock in certain circumstances.

Piper Jaffray & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as lead manager and National Securities Corporation, a wholly owned partner of National Holdings Corporation (NHLD), is acting as co-manager for the Offering.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI), formerly Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of targeted therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers that offer a benefit to patients and healthcare providers.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.