Mix Active Stocks Intraday Alert: PG&E; (NYSE:PCG), XL Group (NYSE:XL), American Express (NYSE:AXP)

On Tuesday, PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)s shares inclined 0.52% to $54.07.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) has 80.00% institutional ownership while its EPS ratio was 2.88. The company has 489.17 million shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $26.31 billion. Price to book ratio was 1.62. Net profit margin of the company was 7.90% while gross profit margin was 64.80%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 1.41% while for the week was recorded as 1.29%.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the American Institute of Architects, California Council (AIACC) recently declared the winners of the fifth annual Architecture at Zero competition for zero net energy (ZNE) building design. The competition has awarded the six student and professional winners with a total of $25,000 in prizes.

For the fifth year of the PG&E-sponsored competition, contestants designed a hypothetical ZNE building on University of California, San Francisco’s (UCSF) Mission Bay campus. Winners were chosen out of over 30 entries that designed plans for multi-family housing that will be a ZNE structure – which produces as much clean energy as it uses during a year through a combination of energy efficiency and on-site renewable energy generation.

PG&E Corporation is a holding company. The Companys primary operating subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the Utility). The Utilitys operations include electric utility operations and natural gas utility operations. It operates in northern and central California.

XL Group plc( NYSE:XL)s shares dropped -1.55% to $38.12.

XL Group plc (XL) has the market capitalization of $11.71 billion. The stock has P/B ratio of 0.90 while EPS was $4.05. Institutional ownership of the company was 96.10% while 302.31 million shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was 16.20%. Share of the company moved above its SMA 50 with 2.38%. ROE ratio was 11.00% while ROI was 2.20%.

XL Group, stated its third quarter results.

Operating net income of $70.8 million for the quarter reduced contrast to operating net income of $187.1 million in the prior year quarter. The current quarter comprises about $55.2 million in integration costs in addition to $30.8 million in natural catastrophe losses contrast to $29.8 million in natural catastrophe losses in the prior year quarter.

Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of $27.3 million for the quarter reduced contrast to a $72.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Net investment income for the quarter was $225.1 million, contrast to $226.4 million in the prior year quarter and $223.2 million in the second quarter of 2015.

Net income from investment fund and investment manager associates was $2.2 million for the quarter, contrast to net income of $40.4 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven primarily by the impact of market volatility on our Investment Fund Associates with a number of event driven and emerging markets focused funds.

Fully diluted tangible book value per ordinary share reduced by $0.58 from the prior quarter to $31.95, driven by the improvement in our unrealized losses on investments and our payment of dividends, partially offset by net income.

Share buybacks totaled 4.8 million ordinary shares for $180.0 million during the quarter. At September 30, 2015, $880.0 million of ordinary shares remained available for purchase under our share buyback program.

XL Group plc, is a global insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises on a worldwide basis. The Company is organized into two operating segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Companys insurance operations are organized into four business groups:

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)s shares dipped -0.23% to $74.02.

American Express Company (AXP) has market capitalization of $74.51 billion. Its shares were below its 50 days simple moving average with -2.43%. The company offered earning per share of $5.53 while its 985.00 million shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -21.48%. Stock volatility for the week was 1.93% while for the month it was shown at 1.51%.

American Express Company is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Card Services, International Card Services, Global Commercial Services and Global Network & Merchant Services.

