Hot Stocks News Buzz – SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD), Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

On Wednesday, SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)s shares inclined 15.55% to $0.385.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) is currently valued at $182.44 billion. The company has 547.71 million shares outstanding and 58.80% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 0.18 value in price to sale ratio. The company exchanged hands with 17.40 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 20.17 million shares. It beta stands at 2.99.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. The Company operates in three business segments: exploration and production, drilling and oil field services, and midstream services. The exploration and production segment explores for, develops and produces oil and natural gas in the Mid-Continent. The drilling and oil field services segment performs services for third parties, counting third-party working interests in wells that it operates.

Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK)s shares gained 0.91% to $6.64.

Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NOK) has beta value of 1.54. The company has the market capitalization of $24.20 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 18.80% while its return on equity ratio was 45.70%. ATR value of company was 0.14 while stock volatility for week was 1.81% while for month was 1.65%.

Nokia Corporation, declared a planned EUR 7 billion program to optimize Nokias capital structure and return excess capital to shareholders. This program would comprise of about EUR 4 billion in shareholder distributions and about EUR 3 billion of de-leveraging. In addition, Nokia recently accelerated its annual operating cost synergy target related to the Alcatel-Lucent transaction. Nokia now targets to achieve about EUR 900 million of operating cost synergies in full year 2018, contrast to its earlier target to achieve about EUR 900 million of operating cost synergies in full year 2019.

By combining with Alcatel-Lucent, Nokia anticipates to create an innovation leader in next generation technology and services for an IP connected world. After the closing of the exchange offer, Nokias Networks business would be conducted through four business groups that would provide an end-to-end portfolio of products, software and services: Mobile Networks, Fixed Networks, Applications & Analytics and IP/Optical Networks. Alongside these, Nokia Technologies would continue to operate as a separate business group with a clear focus on licensing and the incubation of new technologies. Each business group would be positioned for clear leadership in its particular market with exceptional assets and unparalleled capabilities to accelerate industry innovation while creating long-term value for shareholders.

Nokia Corporation (Nokia) invests in technologies. The Company operates through three business segments: Nokia networks, HERE and Nokia Technologies. Nokia Networks offers network infrastructure software, hardware and services. Nokia Networks has two segments: Mobile Broadband and Global Services.

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)s shares dipped -2.00% to $141.80.

Anthem Inc (ANTM) offered -2.00% EPS for prior five years. The company has 11.90% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 8.00%. The company has $37.85 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 89.40%. Its price to book ratio was 1.62. Volatility of the stock was 4.34% for the week while for the month booked as 3.49%.

Anthem, Inc. is a health benefit company. The Company offers a range of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans comprise preferred provider organizations (PPOs), health maintenance organizations (HMOs), point-of-service (POS), plans, traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, counting consumer-driven health plans (CDHPs), and hospital only and limited benefit products.