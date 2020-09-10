Eye-Catching Stocks: Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX), Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG), American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

On Tuesday, Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX), gained 6.69% to $14.99.

Yandex, declared its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Q3 2015 Financial Highlights

Revenues of RUB 15.4 billion ($233.1 million), up 18% contrast with Q3 2014

Ex-TAC revenues (not taking into account traffic acquisition costs) up 18% contrast with Q3 2014

Income from operations of RUB 3.2 billion ($48.1 million), down 29% contrast with Q3 2014

Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 6.0 billion ($90.9 million), up 2% contrast with Q3 2014

Operating margin of 20.6%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 39.0%

Adjusted ex-TAC EBITDA margin of 49.5%

Net income of RUB 4.3 billion ($64.6 million), down 2% contrast with Q3 2014

Adjusted net income of RUB 3.5 billion ($52.9 million), down 10% contrast with Q3 2014

Net income margin of 27.7%

Adjusted net income margin of 22.7%

Adjusted ex-TAC net income margin of 28.8%

Cash, cash equivalents and deposits of RUB 55.1 billion ($831.9 million) as of September 30, 2015

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices; and localized homepages for specific geographic markets.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG), declined -0.22% to $77.32, during its last trading session.

The Procter & Gamble Company, stated first quarter fiscal year 2016 currency-neutral Core earnings per share growth of 12% as compared to the preceding year. Core earnings per share were $0.98, a decrease of one percent. Diluted net earnings per share were $0.91, an improvement of 32%. Net sales were $16.5 billion, a decrease of 12% as compared to the preceding year due primarily to noteworthy foreign exchange impacts. Organic sales reduced one percent. Core operating profit margin raised 270 basis points with improvement in gross margin and SG&A costs.

Operating cash flow was $3.5 billion for the quarter. Adjusted free cash flow productivity was 101%. The Company repurchased $0.5 billion of common stock and returned $1.9 billion of cash to shareholders as dividends.

“We delivered strong first quarter operating profit margin and free cash flow results,” said Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer A.G. Lafley. “Top-line results were soft, as predictable, given noteworthy foreign exchange impacts, our deliberate choices to exit unprofitable businesses and the early stage of the improvement plans we’re implementing in our largest categories and markets. We continue to make strong progress on productivity savings, which will fuel smart investments in top-line growth. We expect second quarter organic sales growth to be positive and to further strengthen in the back half as we invest to build awareness and trial of our consumer-preferred products and brands.”

The Procter & Gamble Company, together with its auxiliaries, manufactures and sells branded consumer packaged products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty, Hair and Personal Care; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric Care and Home Care; and Baby, Feminine and Family Care.

Finally, Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), ended its last trade with 0.02% loss, and closed at $46.46.

American Airlines will build upon its commitment to focus on customers needs and wants, engage employees and look to the future as an industry leader in commercial aviation by partnering with Crispin Porter + Bogusky (CP+B) and MediaCom to manage its global advertising and media business. These global agency partners are known for inventive ideas that engage audiences and will create a new conversation for the American Airlines brand.

From the very start, CP+B and MediaCom showed a clear understanding of Americans assets and opportunities, and it all starts with our 100,000 employees, said Fernand Fernandez, Americans vice president Global Marketing. We want to capture the enthusiasm and passion our employees have for the future of the airline and deliver that message to our customers with a genuine and unique campaign. We think our employees and our customers will be proud of how CP+B and MediaCom work with us to present Americans brand in the coming years.

American began its advertising agency review with pitch consultancy AAR in July of this year as part of a broader objective to evaluate all major partners to more effectively compete and deliver on its vision to restore American to the greatest airline in the world. CP+B and MediaCom will be responsible for delivering planned and creative marketing solutions across the globe.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its auxiliaries, operates in the airline industry. As of December 31, 2014, the company operated 983 mainline jets, in addition to 566 regional aircrafts through regional airline auxiliaries and third-party regional carriers.

