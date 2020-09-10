Active Stocks Traders Alert: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL), Noble Corp plc (NYSE:NE)

On Tuesday, Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), gained 0.35% to $29.05.

Cisco Systems, declared its intent to acquire Lancope, Inc., a privately held network security company based in Alpharetta, GA. Lancope provides network behavior analytics, threat visibility and security intelligence to assist protect companies against top cyber security threats.

As mobility expands and the number of connected devices improvements, so do cyber criminals skills and capacities to successfully breach a company and avoid detection. The one constant is that all connect through the network, which can be continuously monitored for changes in network behavior to detect and mitigate threats. Lancopes StealthWatch system identifies suspicious traffic patterns inside the network to detect a wide range of attacks. Through continuous network visibility, specialized threat analysis and protection, Lancope assists customers to monitor, detect, analyze and respond more quickly to modern security threats on enterprise networks.

Cisco and Lancope will advance Ciscos Security Everywhere strategy of providing advanced threat protection across the full attack continuum before, during and after an attack. With Lancope, Ciscos portfolio of security solutions adds an additional capability of network behavior analytics that extends protection further into the network.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. It provides switching products, counting fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL), inclined 5.35% to $44.09, during its last trading session.

Mylan N.V., declared the U.S. launch of Levoleucovorin Calcium Injection 10 mg (base)/mL; 175 mg (base)/17.5 mL and 250 mg (base)/25 mL Single-use Vials, which is the generic version of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Fusilev for Injection. Mylan received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for this product, which is indicated for rescue use after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma. Levoleucovorin is also indicated to diminish the toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists.

Levoleucovorin Calcium Injection 10 mg (base)/mL; 175 mg (base)/17.5 mL and 250 mg (base)/25 mL Single-use Vials had U.S. sales of about $200 million for the 12 months ending June 30, 2015, according to IMS Health.

Presently, Mylan has 259 ANDAs pending FDA approval representing $98.5 billion in annual brand sales, according to IMS Health. Fifty of these pending ANDAs are potential first-to-file opportunities, representing $33.4 billion in annual brand sales, for the 12 months ending December 31, 2014, according to IMS Health.

Mylan N.V., through its auxiliaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded generic, and specialty pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company provides generic or branded generic pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, or transdermal patch forms, in addition to active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Finally, Shares of Noble Corp plc (NYSE:NE), ended its last trade with -2.52% loss, and closed at $12.38.

Noble Corporation plc, declared a decision by its Board of Directors to adjust the Companys dividend and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, contrast to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share.

David W. Williams, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corporation plc addressed the Boards decision to adjust the dividend, stating, Returning cash to shareholders through a dividend has been and continues to be an important element of the Companys long-term value creation aims and cash allocation strategy. We believe the revised dividend appropriately addresses the prevailing industry uncertainty, with an eye on preservation of liquidity, while maintaining what we believe is a meaningful and sustainable allocation of cash to our shareholders. The decision to adjust the dividend and preserve liquidity in an uncertain market is not reflective of our current financial performance, counting our quarterly results to be released next week, which we expect to be above current street expectations, even not taking into account the impact of a formerly declared favorable arbitration award. The adjustment is predictable to improvement annual free cash flow by more than $220 million, as we remain committed to positioning Noble to achieve value creation through the cycle.

The ex-dividend date for the dividend is predictable to be October 29, 2015, with a record date of November 2, 2015 and a payment date of November 9, 2015. The Company anticipates that the dividend will be treated as a qualified dividend for purposes of U.S. taxes.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.