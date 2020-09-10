Active Stocks Buzz: ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NYSE:AMTD)

On Wednesday, Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON), gained 2.04% to $11.03.

ON Semiconductor, has released its latest high-resolution audio processing System-on-Chip with 1656KB SRAM and power-efficient hardware acceleration, bringing extra space savings and longer battery life to devices such as smart phones, wearable accessories and voice recorders.

Powering the LC823450 are a highly efficient ARM Cortex-M3 core and ON Semiconductor’s 32-bit/192kHz audio-processing engine with hardware-based MP3 encoding/decoding and wireless-audio support, which boosts performance and power efficiency. In addition, a large selection of royalty- and license-free DSP code samples are available, which assist accelerate software design and minimize development costs. These comprise advanced functions such as noise canceller, and S-Live (Low-frequency Intelligence Virtual Excitation) for improved playback of low frequencies.

With its generous on-chip SRAM, the new LC823450 has plentiful memory for audio processing and application tasks without needing a companion memory chip. Designers can also take advantage of rich integrated audio peripherals, such as an analog/digital converter, phase-locked loop and class-D amplifier. In addition, industry-standard interfaces such as SPI, I2C, SDCard and UART enable product designers to build in versatile connectivity.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates in four segments: Application Products Group, Image Sensor Group, Standard Products Group, and System Solutions Group.

Shares of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), inclined 0.78% to $20.60, during its last trading session.

Symantec Corp., declared that it will host its annual stockholder meeting at the companys headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015, at 9 a.m. PT.

Symantec Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, provides security, backup, and availability solutions worldwide. Its products and services protect people and information in various environments from the mobile device and enterprise data center and to cloud-based systems. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Security, Enterprise Security, and Information Administration.

Finally, Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NYSE:AMTD), ended its last trade with 4.84% gain, and closed at $34.89.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, has released results for fiscal 2015. The Company gathered about $63 billion in net new client assets, maintaining its industry-leading double-digit net new client asset growth rate for the seventh successive year.

The Company’s results for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2015 comprise the following:

Record $1.49 earnings per diluted share, on record net income of $813 million

Record net new client assets of about $63 billion, an annualized growth rate of 10 percent

Record average client trades per day of about 462,000, an activity rate of 7.1 percent

Record net revenues of $3.2 billion, 55 percent of which were asset-based

Record investment product fee revenue of $334 million, up 8 percent year-over-year

Record pre-tax income of $1.3 billion, or 40 percent of net revenues

Record EBITDA(2) of $1.5 billion, or 47 percent of net revenues

Record interest rate-sensitive assets(3) of $108 billion, up 8 percent year-over-year

Client assets of about $667 billion, up 2 percent year-over-year

“The story of 2015 is one of continued momentum and strength in nearly every area of our business,” said Fred Tomczyk, president and chief executive officer. “Strong trading and asset gathering have again assisted us deliver growth in earnings, despite the continued low interest rate environment. We finished the year strong in trading, averaging a record 462,000 trades per day, as volatility returned to the markets in the fourth quarter. And, we gathered a record $63 billion in net new client assets, a double-digit growth rate for the seventh successive year. We will carry that momentum with us into fiscal 2016. We have a strong competitive position, an unrelenting client focus, and we remain well-aligned with the secular growth trends – which will serve to assist us continue delivering strong organic growth and earnings.”

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.