Active Stock’s News Report: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

On Tuesday, Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), gained 1.08% to $53.48.

Merck (MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, recently declared financial results for the third quarter of 2015.

“Our solid results this quarter demonstrate that our focused strategy, which aims to drive future growth, in addition to value for patients, society and shareholders, is working. The evolving market, economic and political dynamics of global health care increasingly underscore that the ability to provide high-value innovation is what will distinguish successful companies going forward,” said Kenneth C. Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck.

Merck & Co., Inc. provides health care solutions worldwide. The company offer therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal infections, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, male pattern hair loss, and fertility diseases.

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), declined -0.43% to $46.60, during its last trading session.

Mondelēz International, declared its sustainability aims for 2020, an ambitious end-to-end approach to reduce its carbon footprint. The new aims comprise reducing absolute carbon dioxide emissions from manufacturing in line with science-based targets; reducing deforestation within its agricultural supply chain; focusing water-reduction efforts in high-priority locations; and eliminating packaging material. By leveraging its position as the world’s largest snack company and focusing where it can make the greatest impact, Mondelēz International continues to build on its heritage of leadership in sustainability.

Our Sustainability 2020 aims place us at the forefront of the fight against climate change and support our ambition to be the leader in well-being snacks, while reducing costs and generating efficiencies that accelerate our growth,” said Hubert Weber, Executive Vice President and President of Mondelez Europe. “In 2014, we were a year ahead of plan in accomplishing our 2015 aims for packaging, greenhouse gas emissions and net waste. These new aims take our commitment a step forward using the power of our global resources and partners to drive meaningful change at scale.

Mondelez International, Inc., through its auxiliaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company offers biscuits, counting cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates, and gums and candies; powdered beverages and coffee; and cheese and grocery products.

Finally, Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), ended its last trade with -6.26% loss, and closed at $22.90.

Yelp’s past week performance is at 1.69%. So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of -58.16%. The stock, as of last close, traded 11.71% up from its 52 week low and was -64.08% behind its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was -41.32% below the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was -2.52% and 1.13% respectively.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States. Its platform covers various local business categories, counting restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others categories.

