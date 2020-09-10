Fresh Stocks News Analysis: AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA), Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC)

On Wednesday, AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS)s shares inclined 8.06% to $2.62.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) has the market capitalization of $430.36 billion. The stock has EPS was $-2.07. Institutional ownership of the company was 63.70% while 177.85 million shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was -5.20% while its gross profit margin was 7.70%. Share of the company moved below its SMA 50 with -4.29%. ROE ratio was 64.70% while ROI was 6.70%.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, declared that James L. Wainscott, who has served as President and CEO since October of 2003 and Chairman of the Board since January of 2006, has declared his intention to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2016. He will continue to serve as Executive Chairman, President and CEO of the company until his retirement on January 1, 2016, after which he will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors in a Non-Executive capacity.

Related to this change, the AK Steel Board of Directors made the following appointments, effective January 1, 2016:

Roger K. Newport, age 50, is designated Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Board of Directors;

Kirk W. Reich, age 47, is designated President and Chief Operating Officer reporting to Roger Newport; and,

James L. Wainscott, age 58, will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (AK Holding) is an integrated producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels and tubular products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel and, together with AK Holding, the Company).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:TEVA)s shares gained 4.90% to $62.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (TEVA) has market capitalization of $57.21 billion. Its current ratio was -0.90 while its shares were above its 50 days simple moving average with 1.06%. The company offered earning per share of $2.97 while its 961.22 million shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was 9.44%. Stock volatility for the week was 4.22% while for the month it was shown at 4.03%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, stated results for the quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Third Quarter 2015 Results

Revenues in the third quarter of 2015 amounted to $4.8 billion, down 5% contrast to the third quarter of 2014. Not Taking Into Account the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, revenues grew 3%.

Exchange rate differences (net of profits from certain hedging transactions) between the third quarter of 2015 and the third quarter of 2014 reduced our revenues by $371 million, our non-GAAP operating income by $72 million and our GAAP operating income by $56 million.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $3.0 billion in the third quarter of 2015, down 3% from the third quarter of 2014. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 61.8% in the third quarter of 2015, contrast to 60.6% in the third quarter of 2014. GAAP gross profit was $2.8 billion in the third quarter of 2015, down 1% contrast to the third quarter of 2014. GAAP gross profit margin was 57.5% in the quarter, contrast to 55.5% in the third quarter of 2014.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Teva) is a global pharmaceutical and drug company. The Companys generic products cover almost every major therapeutic area.

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)s shares surged 12.09% to $30.13.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Its past 5-day performance at 7.88 %. So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of -36.57%. The stock, as of last close, traded 14.43% up from its 52 week low and was -40.65% below its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was -23.77% below the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was 2.75% and 5.89% respectively.

Generac Holdings Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of a range of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets.