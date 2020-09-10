Active Stocks to Track: Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

On Tuesday, Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX), gained 0.67% to $7.55.

Barrick Gold Corporation, has 72.10% institutional ownership while its EPS ratio was -2.30. The company has 1.17B shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $8.85B. Price to book ratio was 0.86. Net profit margin of the company was -27.70% while gross profit margin was 30.70%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 4.84% while for the week was recorded as 3.89%.

Barrick Gold Corporation produces and sells gold and copper. The company is also involved in exploration and mine development activities. It conducts mining, development and exploration, and other activities in various countries, counting the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, Zambia, and Saudi Arabia.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), declined -0.64% to $10.90, during its last trading session.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, stated net income for the 2015 third quarter of $152.6 million, or a $2.4 million decrease from the year-ago quarter. Earnings per common share for the 2015 third quarter were $0.18, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. Return on average assets was 0.87%, while return on average tangible common equity was 10.7%. Total revenue raised 5% over the year-ago quarter.

Our fundamentals remain solid as a result of our planned investments, innovative products, and improved sales administration and productivity, said Steve Steinour, chairman, president and CEO. The quarter was in line with our expectations. We remained disciplined in lending, and we continued to experience strong average core deposit growth in the quarter. Our focus on growing noninterest bearing checking accounts from both consumers and businesses and cross-selling other products is working.

We drove year-over-year revenue growth through ongoing focus on our net interest margin and notable loan growth primarily within equipment finance and auto finance. We have also carefully managed expenses within the current revenue environment, while materially investing in the business, Steinour said.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company’s Retail and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, counting checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange hedging, and treasury administration services.

Finally, Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS), ended its last trade with -4.34% loss, and closed at $10.59.

Oasis Petroleum, declared that it has received the Requisite Consents from holders of its outstanding 7.25% Senior Notes due 2019 (CUSIP No. 67415AC2), 6.5% Senior Notes due 2021 (CUSIP No. 674215AD0) and 6.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (CUSIP No. 674215AE8) to adopt the projected amendments to the indentures governing the Notes that Oasis had requested following its formerly declared consents solicitations. The Amendments are set forth in full in Oasiss Amended and Restated Consent Solicitation Statement, dated October 21, 2015, which was distributed to all holders of the Notes eligible to consent to the Amendments.

Adoption of the Amendments required the consent of holders of record as of October 5, 2015 of a majority of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Notes of each series. Presently, $400,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes of each series is outstanding.

Each consent solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, October 26, 2015. The Company will pay to each holder of Notes who, preceding to the Expiration Date, delivered (and did not revoke) a valid consent in favor of the Amendments a cash payment of $10.00 for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes in respect of which such consent was delivered.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.