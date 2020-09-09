News Review: American International Group, (NYSE:AIG), DR Horton, (NYSE:DHI), SUPERVALU, (NYSE:SVU) | Stocks Newswire

On Thursday, Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG), gained 0.86% to $60.75.

American International Group, has market value of $77.90B while its EPS was booked as $5.09 in the last 12 months. The stock has 1.29B shares outstanding while 87.70% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has operating margin of 30.50% while net profit margin was 11.10%. Beta value of the company was 1.56; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products and services for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Commercial Insurance segment offers general liability, commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, excess casualty, and crisis administration causality insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance products; aerospace, environmental, political risk, trade credit, surety, and marine insurance products, in addition to various insurance products for small and medium sized enterprises; and professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks.

Shares of DR Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI), declined -1.21% to $30.95, during its last trading session.

DR Horton has beta value of 1.45. The company has the market capitalization of $11.35B. Return on assets ratio of the company was 6.40% while its return on equity ratio was 12.70%. ATR value of company was 0.94 while stock volatility for week was 2.57% while for month was 3.16%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 0.68 and its long-term Debt/Eq ratio was 0.68.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 27 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Breland Homes, Regent Homes, and Crown Communities.

Finally, Shares of SUPERVALU Inc. (NYSE:SVU), ended its last trade with -1.55% loss, and closed at $6.98.

SUPERVALU, stated second quarter fiscal 2016 net sales of $4.06 billion and net earnings from ongoing operations of $31 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, which comprised $6 million in after-tax costs related to the potential separation of Save-A-Lot and severance costs. When adjusted for these items, second quarter fiscal 2016 net earnings from ongoing operations were $37 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.

Net earnings from ongoing operations for last year’s second quarter were $31 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, which comprised $1 million in after-tax information technology intrusion costs. When adjusted for this item, second quarter fiscal 2015 net earnings from ongoing operations were $32 million, or $0.11 per diluted share.

Second Quarter Results Ongoing Operations

Second quarter net sales were $4.06 billion contrast to $4.04 billion last year, an improvement of $21 million or 0.5 percent. Save-A-Lot network identical store sales were negative 1.6 percent. Identical store sales for corporate stores within the Save-A-Lot network were positive 0.9 percent. Retail Food segment identical store sales were negative 3.3 percent. Total net sales within the Independent Business segment reduced 0.2 percent. Fees earned under transition services agreements in the second quarter were $48 million contrast to $44 million last year.

Gross profit for the second quarter was $583 million, or 14.4 percent of net sales. Last year’s second quarter gross profit was $574 million, or 14.2 percent of net sales. The improvement in gross profit rate contrast to last year was primarily driven by higher base margins across all three segments, lower logistics costs, and higher TSA fees partially offset by higher levels of shrink.

SUPERVALU INC., together with its auxiliaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Independent Business, Save-A-Lot, and Retail Food.