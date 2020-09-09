Three Best Stocks News Review: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) | Stocks Newswire

On Tuesday’s trade, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)s shares surged 1.83% to $113.77.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is currently valued at $637.17 billion. The company has 5.70 billion shares outstanding and 60.20% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 2.89 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as -5.19. The company exchanged hands with 48.97 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 52.12 million shares. It beta stands at 0.79.

The race for streaming music dominance appears to have begun in earnest now that Apple has revealed how many customers are paying for its new service, according to Los Angeles Times.

Apple Music has signed up 6.5 million paying subscribers less than four months after its launch, about a third of the number who pay for 7-year-old market leader Spotify, according to Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook. An additional 8.5 million people are using the free 90-day trial version of Apple Music, bringing its total current user count to 15 million.

Cook declared the new figures at an industry conference in Laguna Beach, the first time the tech giant has given user numbers since the first wave of introductory free trial subscriptions started to expire at the end of September. Apple Music launched June 30 in more than 100 countries. Los Angeles Times Reports

Apple Inc. (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

On Tuesday, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)s shares inclined 0.88% to $37.69.

Halliburton Company (HAL) has beta value of 1.45. The company has the market capitalization of $32.22 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 4.80% while its return on equity ratio was 9.60%. ATR value of company was 1.37 while stock volatility for week was 3.09% while for month was 3.80%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 0.50 and its current ratio was 3.00.

Halliburton Company is a provider of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates operate under two divisions, which form the basis for its two operating segments: the Completion and Production segment, and the Drilling and Evaluation segment.

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), ended its Tuesday’s trading session with -1.46% loss, and closed at $45.74.

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) offered -7.50% EPS for prior five years. The company has 7.90% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 5.40%. The company has $73.70 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 80.10%. Its price to book ratio was 3.02. Volatility of the stock was 1.82% for the week while for the month booked as 3.02%.

Mondelez International, declared that it has invested more than $50 million in a state-of-the-art local production facility to meet surging demand for Cadbury Bournvita, Nigeria’s favorite cocoa drink. The investment supports the company’s global growth strategy by expanding the availability of regional Power Brands like Cadbury Bournvita in key markets and creating a more efficient supply-chain footprint.

The new Lagos plant is fully automated and replaces an older facility that could not support necessary expansion plans, counting the installation of new equipment. In addition to raised capacity, this new plant will enhance the quality of the company’s products and improve competitiveness in the Nigerian marketplace by reducing operating costs.

For 50 years, Cadbury Bournvita has been a leading brand in Nigeria, delivering a great-tasting cocoa beverage fortified with essential vitamins and minerals. Recently, the Nutrition Society of Nigeria re-endorsed Cadbury Bournvita after a clear and extensive evaluation process.

Mondelez International, Inc. is a snack food and beverage company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers in about 165 countries around the world. The Company offers its brands in five product categories: biscuits (counting cookies, crackers and salted snacks); chocolate; gum and candy; beverages (counting coffee and powdered beverages), and cheese and grocery.

