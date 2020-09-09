Active Stocks Trader’s Buzzers: Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), Golar LNG Limited (USA) (NASDAQ:GLNG), Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) | Stocks Newswire

On Friday, Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), lost -0.98% to $17.09.

Nuance Communications, declared that Nuance’s voice recognition technology enables Android users with Pebble Time and Pebble Time Steel smart watches to reply to email and text messages using their voice at a touch of a button. This feature will also be available on Pebble Time Round starting on November 8 in the US. In conjunction with the voice recognition capabilities, Pebble created a Dictation API leveraging Nuance’s voice technology for the Pebble developer community to build unique and engaging voice-enabled applications that will work seamlessly with Pebble smartwatches on both Android and iOS.

“The value of a smartwatch is directly connected to its overall aesthetics, fit, and intuitive functionality. Pebble is committed to offering not only a variety of smartwatches that blend into individual lifestyles, but also to expanding the usability of Pebble smartwatches world-wide through frequent software upgrades,” said Kean Wong, Vice President of Software Engineering at Pebble. “Making voice capabilities accessible to developers will assist grow the Pebble app ecosystem exponentially, providing Pebble users access to more apps that are fun, intuitive, and easy to use.”

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice and language solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide. It offers hosted and on-premise solutions and services that provide platforms to generate and distribute clinical documentation through the use of dictation and transcription features; clinical documentation improvement programs; and speech recognition solutions for radiology, cardiology, pathology, and related specialties enabling healthcare providers to dictate, edit, and sign reports without manual transcription.

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (USA) (NASDAQ:GLNG), inclined 0.98% to $32.04, during its last trading session.

Golar LNG Limited, declares its Cameroon FLNG project has recently received approval and signature of the binding Tolling Term Sheet thereby confirming the commercial terms for the FLNG vessel Golar Hilli.

Cameroons state owned oil and gas company Societe Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH), Perenco Cameroon (Perenco), and Golar are all parties to the executed agreement. Operations are planned to start in Q2, 2017.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates in three segments: Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, and FLNG.

Finally, Shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), ended its last trade with 0.85% gain, and closed at $50.09.

Lincoln Financial Group, joins the retirement industry in celebrating National Save for Retirement Week, Oct. 18 – 24. The week was established by Congress in 2006 as a way to promote retirement savings among Americans and encourage employees to take part in their employer-sponsored retirement plans.

“It’s more important than ever for Americans to focus on saving for retirement,” said Jamie Ohl, president, Retirement Plan Services, Lincoln Financial Group. “At various stages along our savings journey, we may feel different financial pressures that can take us off course. Taking a holistic look at your financial picture can assist motivate people to take the right savings actions that will assist lead to a more secure financial future.”

A recent M.O.O.D. of America survey conducted by Lincoln Financial Group showed that 87 percent of Americans believe that putting money away for retirement is important, but 65 percent also said that payments for immediate needs such as monthly bills and housing make it difficult to plan or put money toward their financial futures.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its auxiliaries, engages in multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection segments.

