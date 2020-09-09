Three Best Stocks in the News: Ford Motor (NYSE:F), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Steel Dynamics, (NASDAQ:STLD) | Stocks Newswire

On Mondays trade, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)s shares surged 0.49% to $15.35.

Ford Motor Company (F) has beta value of 1.31. The company has the market capitalization of $60.63 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 1.70% while its return on equity ratio was 14.50%. ATR value of company was 0.32 while stock volatility for week was 1.44% while for month was 2.22%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -4.69.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) manufactures or distributes automobiles across six continents. The Company operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services. Automotive sector includes North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific segments.

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), ended its Mondays trading session with 1.24% gain, and closed at $46.42.

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) has market value of $73.88 billion while its EPS was booked as $1.27 in the last 12 months. The stock has 1.61 billion shares outstanding while 80.10% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 37.70% while net profit margin was 6.50%. Beta value of the company was 0.84; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Mondelez International, Inc. is a snack food and beverage company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers in approximately 165 countries around the world. The Company offers its brands in five product categories: biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); chocolate; gum and candy; beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and cheese and grocery.

On Monday, Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)s shares declined -4.44% to $18.10.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) offered 79.70% EPS for prior five years. The company has 3.70% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 4.20%. The company has $4.58 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 79.20%. Its price to book ratio was 1.50. Volatility of the stock was 3.75% for the week while for the month booked as 3.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company operates in three segments: steel operations, metals recycling and ferrous resources operations, and steel fabrication operations. The Company offers hot roll, cold roll, galvanized, galvanneal, Galvalume, Galfan, and painted sheet steel; a range of structural steel beams and rails; engineered steel of various sizes and chemistries; and various merchant-bar products, rounds, angles, flats and channels.

