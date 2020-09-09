Active Stocks in the Spotlight: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Visa Inc (NYSE:V), Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

On Tuesday, Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), lost -0.37% to $16.27.

Applied Materials, has 87.50% institutional ownership while its EPS ratio was 1.05. The company has 1.20B shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $19.53B. Price to book ratio was 2.49. Net profit margin of the company was 13.60% while gross profit margin was 41.40%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 2.87% while for the week was recorded as 3.30%.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar photovoltaic (PV), and related industries worldwide. The company’s Silicon Systems Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V), declined -0.87% to $77.50, during its last trading session.

Visa, declared that it has integrated token technology into Visa Checkout, the company’s online check out service used by merchants and consumers globally to make safe, easy payments in just a few clicks. Visa made the declaration at the Money2020 conference in Las Vegas.

Visa Token Service is a technology that replaces sensitive payment account information found on payment cards, such as the 16-digit account number, expiration date and security code, with a unique digital identifier that can be used to process payments without exposing actual card account details.

Additionally, Visa is working with merchants to apply token technology to “cards-on-file.” These are customer card account numbers that merchants store in their systems to facilitate repeat payments such as monthly subscriptions or billing services.

Recent declaration, coupled with the transition to EMV® chip technology, the tokenization of mobile payment services, biometrics, and improvements in fraud detection analytics, are all assisting to advance payment security for Visa account holders. By working with merchants to integrate tokens into Visa Checkout and tokenize card-on-file accounts, Visa will be paving the wave for its security technology to extend to virtually every type of consumer payment experience – in-store, on-line and in-app.

Visa Inc., a payments technology company, operates as a retail electronic payments network worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among financial institutions, merchants, consumers, businesses, and government entities.

Finally, Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW), ended its last trade with -2.05% loss, and closed at $4.78.

AmTrust Financial Services, declared that it has reached a contract to acquire Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Limited from a partner of Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW), for about $60 million in cash. As of June 30, 2015, GFMIs tangible book value was about $155 million. Based in the U.K., GFMI is a well-known organization in the European mortgage insurance market, presently providing products in the U.K., Finland, Italy and Germany. Pending regulatory approval, the parties anticipate closing will occur during the first quarter of 2016.

We believe GFMI represents an excellent opportunity for the diversification and expansion of AmTrusts international insurance business. We are excited to rebuild GFMIs mortgage insurance business in Europe, especially at a time when we believe market conditions for mortgage insurance in Europe are improving, said AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. President and CEO, Barry Zyskind. With this transaction, AmTrust will acquire an practiced administration team and solid pipeline of business at a purchase price that we believe will reward our shareholders with accretive book value.

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance, retirement, and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Life Insurance, International Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Mortgage Insurance, International Protection, and Runoff segments.

