EARNINGS NEWS: Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW), Reports Third Quarter 2015 Financial Results

On Wednesday, Shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW), gain 1.22% to $51.31.

Dow Chemical Co (DOW), latest closing price of $51.30 is at a premium to its 200-day moving average price of $48.31. Its 52-week range has been $ 35.11 $53.80; it is trading at discount versus its 52-week high of $53.80 achieved on Nov 21, 2014 and a premium to its 52-week low of $35.11 faced on Aug 24, 2015. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 6.29% which was maintained at 13.03% in this year.

Dow Chemical Co (DOW), declared third quarter sales of $1.39 billion and net income of $72 million. Adjusted net income in the third quarter reduced 1 percent to $108 million. Through the three quarters, Dow Corning’s adjusted net income, which excludes unusual items, has raised 6 percent despite reduced sales influenced largely by the strong United States dollar.

Adjusted net income for 2015 and 2014 excluded the impact of a derivative contract and gains on long term sales agreements. Additional information about Dow Corning’s financial results:

Third Quarter Results

Sales were $1.39 billion, 9 percent lower than last year’s third quarter.

Despite the headwinds caused by the strengthening U.S. dollar, Dow Corning continues to grow its most profitable Silicones segment product lines.

Dow Corning continued to grow particularly in North America, Europe, the Middle East and India.

Year-to-Date Results

Sales were $4.18 billion, 8 percent lower than the same time period last year; the decrease is largely driven by the strong U.S. dollar.

Adjusted net income has raised 6 percent to $336 million.

Sales from Dow Corning’s Polysilicon segment continued to decrease as the timing of customers taking product under long-term contracts resulted in fewer shipments.

The Dow Chemical Company manufactures and supplies products that are used primarily as raw materials in the manufacture of customer products and services worldwide. It operates through Agricultural Sciences, Consumer Solutions, Infrastructure Solutions, Performance Materials & Chemicals, and Performance Plastics segments.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.