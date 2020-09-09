Active Movers of Yesterday: Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI), NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

On Wednesday, Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI), gained 2.05% to $27.60.

HanesBrands, stated record third-quarter results, counting double-digit growth for net sales, adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share.

The seventh successive quarter of record results was driven by continued acquisition benefits, global supply chain performance and core sales and margin growth in the Innerwear and Activewear segments.

Net sales raised 14 percent to $1.59 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 3, 2015. Core sales, which exclude acquisitions and a retailer exit from Canada, raised 3 percent in constant currency.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparels for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International.

Shares of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), inclined 7.88% to $26.28, during its last trading session.

NCR Corporation, stated financial results recently for the three months ended September 30, 2015.

Compriseent execution across NCR delivered third-quarter earnings in line with our expectations and puts us in position to achieve our full year objectives for earnings and free cash flow, said Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti. Revenue was up 5% on a constant currency basis with improving growth in software and services. Despite a worsening FX environment and challenging geographies, our Financial Services business practiced continued demand for our omni-channel software solutions, counting cloud applications, in addition to our branch transformation offers. In Retail Solutions, we are executing better in a moderately improving retail environment and generated solid results. And, our Hospitality Division had a very good quarter, led by software and cloud growth. I am most happy about our improving free cash flow execution, both in terms of quarterly linearity and overall operational results. In a consolidating industry, we believe our competitive position can significantly improve given our industry aligned strategy, rich software portfolio, cloud and mobile first applications, global Services excellence, and unmatched hardware platforms. Given recent industry developments we are particularly excited about our business opportunities ahead.

NCR Corporation, a technology company, provides solutions and services that enable businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Retail Solutions, Hospitality, and Emerging Industries.

Finally, Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY), ended its last trade with -6.50% loss, and closed at $88.20.

The Hershey Company, declared sales and earnings for the third quarter ended October 4, 2015. Merged net sales were $1,960.8 million contrast with $1,961.6 million for the third quarter of 2014. Stated net income for the third quarter of 2015 was $154.8 million or $0.70 per share-diluted, contrast with $223.7 million or $1.00 per share-diluted for the comparable period of 2014.

“In the third quarter Hershey’s efforts were focused on ensuring successful execution of our seasonal plans, which are on track and should result in good Halloween and Holiday seasons,” said John P. Bilbrey, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Hershey Company. “Net sales raised 2.0% in the third quarter, not taking into account unfavorable foreign currency translation. We were very happy with North America gross margin expansion that resulted in solid operating profit growth. U.S. net sales were below expectations due to lower than predictable candy, mint and gum (CMG) retail takeaway in the third quarter. This softness also influenced broader mainstream snacks, where consumption trends during the quarter were less than the June year-to-date improvement. It appears that CMG and broader snacks marketplace performance in the quarter was pressured by lower consumer trips and a decline of in-store merchandising and programming at some retailers. However, in October, CMG in-store merchandising and programming has been executed which, while preliminary, should result in Hershey share gains in the important Halloween season.”

As described in the Note below, for the third quarter of 2015, these results, prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), comprised net pre-tax charges of $140.2 million, or $0.47 per share-diluted. Stated gross margin of 45.5% represented an improvement of 170 basis points as compared to last year, while stated operating profit declined 15.5% to $303.0 million. For the third quarter of 2014, stated results comprised net pre-tax charges of $13.8 million, or $0.05 per share-diluted.

The Hershey Company manufactures, imports, markets, distributes, and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and sugar confectionery products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, sundae syrups, and beverages; snack items, counting spreads; and gum and mint refreshment products comprising chewing gums and bubble gums.

