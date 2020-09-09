3 Best Stock News: AT&T; (NYSE:T), Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Hudson City Bancorp, (NASDAQ:HCBK)

On Tuesday, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)s shares declined -1.31% to $33.22.

AT&T Inc. (T) has beta value of 0.38. The company has the market capitalization of $207.11 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 1.70% while its return on equity ratio was 6.00%. ATR value of company was 0.47 while stock volatility for week was 1.89% while for month was 1.30%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -1.31 and its current ratio was 1.10.

On Nov. 6, you can buy the all-new LG G Vista™ 2, only from AT&T. Running on the nations most reliable 4G LTE network, the G Vista 2 combines a 5.7-inch full HD IPS display with a sleek new design.

The LG G Vista 2 is a follow up to the popular LG G Vista and is the latest exclusive smartphone from AT&T. Its new design boasts a 5.7-inch full HD IPS display, curved back, and an embedded stylus for handwriting recognition and improved creativity. The Qualcomm® Snapdragon 617 Octa-Core processor and Dual Window mode lets you multitask effortlessly with split screen viewing.

Additional Key Features:

Cameras: 13MP camera with advanced Color Spectrum Sensor and Laser Defined Auto-Focus provides fast, accurate white balance and low light performance. With Gesture Shot and Selfie Light, the 5MP front-facing camera assists you take amazing selfies.

Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon 617 Octa-Core processor, combined with 2GB of RAM optimized for speed and efficiency.

Storage: 16GB on-board storage and compatible MicroSD cards3 of up to 32GB.

Battery: Dont put your life on hold to charge. The 3000mAh removable battery assists power you through the day.

Operating System: Android™ Lollipop 5.1.

AT&T Inc. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services and products comprise wireless communications, data/broadband and Internet services, video services, local exchange services, long-distance services, telecommunications equipment, managed networking and wholesale services. Its segments comprise Wireless, Wireline and International.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)s shares dropped -2.19% to $14.76.

Transocean LTD (RIG) offered -20.40% EPS for prior five years. The company has -22.60% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was -6.40%. The company has $5.58 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 79.10%. Its price to book ratio was 0.40. Volatility of the stock was 4.49% for the week while for the month booked as 6.25%.

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Companys primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews primarily on a day rate basis to drill oil and gas wells. The Company specializes in technically demanding regions of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK)s shares surged 0.40% to $10.15.

Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (HCBK) is currently valued at $5.37 billion. The company has 529.53 million shares outstanding and 72.40% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 5.18 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 1.06. The company exchanged hands with 8.04 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 7.23 million shares. It beta stands at 1.20.

Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. serves as the holding company of its partner, Hudson City Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federal stock savings bank. The Company is a community and consumer-oriented retail savings bank offering traditional deposit products, residential real estate mortgage loans and consumer loans.

