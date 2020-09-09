Stocks on the Move: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, (NYSE:BMY), Magnum Hunter Resources Corp., (NYSE:MHR), Baxter International, (NYSE:BAX) | Stocks Newswire

On Thursday, Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), gained 1.07% to $63.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, declared that 17 abstracts have been accepted for presentation at The Liver Meeting® 2015, the annual meeting of The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) 2015, taking place in San Francisco, CA., from November 13 – 17.

Highlights comprise:

Real-world data in chronic hepatitis C (HCV) populations, counting genotype 3 patients, post-liver transplant patients, patients with advanced liver disease (counting decompensated cirrhosis) and those coinfected with HIV.

Late-breaking data from the ALLY-3+ clinical trial, a study of Daklinza (daclatasvir) and sofosbuvir with ribavirin in genotype 3 HCV patients with cirrhosis.

“The data to be presented at this year’s AASLD conference reinforces Bristol-Myers Squibb’s ongoing commitment to investigating Daklinza-based treatments that could address the still-challenging needs of many patients living with chronic viral hepatitis C,” said Douglas Manion, M.D., head of Specialty Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “We are aiming to ultimately assist a diverse range of hepatitis C patient populations.”

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It provides chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules, and biologics in various therapeutic areas, counting virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV); oncology; neuroscience; immunoscience; and cardiovascular.

Shares of Magnum Hunter Resources Corp. (NYSE:MHR), declined -6.01% to $0.3172, during its last trading session.

Magnum Hunter Resources, is currently valued at $74.51M. The company has 220.77M shares outstanding and 51.40% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 0.30 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 10.57. The company exchanged hands with 7,511,734 shares as compared to its average daily volume of 7.47M shares. It beta stands at 2.85.

Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources in the United States. The company operates through the U.S. Upstream, Midstream, and Oilfield Services segments.

Finally, Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), ended its last trade with -1.91% loss, and closed at $34.92.

Baxter International, declared recently that it will present at the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2015 at 11:30 a.m. (CT).

Baxter International Inc., develops, manufactures, and markets products for people with hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious diseases, kidney disease, trauma, and other chronic and acute medical conditions.

