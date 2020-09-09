Most Active Stocks in the News: Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

On Wednesday, Shares of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), lost -2.24% to $19.64.

Symantec Corporation declared it is securing more than one billion Internet of Things (IoT) devices, counting everything from televisions and cars to smart meters and critical infrastructure. With IoT devices predictable to number 25 billion by 20201, Symantec is leading the effort to protect consumers from hacks against their always-on, Internet connected devices.

“As IoT innovation and adoption continues to grow, so has the opportunity for new cyber security risks. This is the next frontier. In the automotive industry, hackers can literally steer the car and ‘hit the brakes’ from their keyboards,” said Shankar Somasundaram, Senior Director of Internet of Things Security, Symantec. “Symantec is partnering with manufacturers in the automotive, industrial control, and semiconductor industries, in addition to our work in healthcare and retail markets.”

As part of its broader Unified Security Strategy, Symantec is investing in and offering the industry’s most comprehensive IoT security solutions. This approach comprises authentication, device security, analytics and administration to assist prevent cars, medical devices, industrial control systems, and countless consumer electronics from becoming hacked, tracked, and electronically hijacked as shown in recent news. Symantec’s IoT technology portfolio comprises:

Device Security with Symantec’s Embedded Critical Systems Protection: Symantec’s newest offering protects IoT devices by locking down the software embedded in the device to protect against zero-day attacks and prevent compromise. Symantec has signed Wincor, the world’s leading providers of IT solutions and services to retail banks and the retail industry, along with other leading manufacturers in the industrial and automotive ecosystems.

IoT Roots of Trust and Device Certificates: Symantec is working with the world’s largest chip providers and cryptographic library partners, counting Texas Instruments and wolfSSL, to embed security at the hardware level. These partnerships combine Symantec’s leading Certificate Authority with the partner’s embeddable engines to create new “Roots of Trust,” the cornerstones for devices to safely encrypt and authenticate information.

Code Signing Certificates and Secure App Services: To ensure that code running on IoT devices is authorized, Symantec provides code signing certificates and a cloud based signing-as-a-service for a number of code formats relevant to IoT.

Symantec Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, provides security, backup, and availability solutions worldwide. Its products and services protect people and information in various environments from the mobile device and enterprise data center and to cloud-based systems.

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), declined -1.05% to $91.85, during its last trading session.

Vistara, a TATA SIA JV and Indias fastest growing full service carrier, has signed a V-Services agreement to maintain its fleet of 26 V2500® engines. The V2500 engine is offered through IAE International Aero Engines AG, a multinational aero engine consortium whose shareholders comprise Pratt & Whitney (UTX), Pratt & Whitney Aero Engines International GmbH, Japanese Aero Engines Corporation, and MTU Aero Engines.

Since our operational launch, we have been able to achieve on-time performance (OTP) in excess of 90 percent and we want to consistently maintain that superior level of service for our customers, said Phee Teik Yeoh, CEO, Vistara. We needed a reliable and effective maintenance partner and we are confident that the V-Services agreement with Pratt & Whitney will assist us minimize unplanned removals of engines and provide the highest standards of safety.

Vistara has done a remarkable job in its initial phase and we are excited to support this full service carrier as it continues to grow in the Indian market, said Greg Gernhardt, president, Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engines. Our job is to assist Vistara maintain a superior level of service with consistent on-time performance and provide safe and reliable air travel for their customers as we take care of the engines.

At present, Vistara offers 245 weekly frequencies to 10 destinations in India, counting Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Goa, Guwahati and Bagdogra. The addition of Bhubaneswar to the network has been declared, with services commencing on October 1, 2015. Building a strong growth path on the pillars of service and operational excellence, Vistara recently achieved the benchmark of flying 500,000 customers across its network.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators; and maintenance and repair services.

Finally, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), ended its last trade with -1.63% loss, and closed at $21.12.

MGM Resorts International joined the American Business Act on Climate Change Pledge by pledging to reduce energy consumption 20% by 2020, during the National Clean Energy Summit held at the Mandalay Bay Resort Convention Center, sponsored by U.S. Senator Harry Reid, and with closing keynote comments by President Barack Obama.

MGM Resorts is committed to being a leading corporate citizen in all it does. Climate change and consumption of traditional energy sources is among the most critical issues of our day, said Jim Murren, Chairman & CEO of MGM Resorts International.

Innovating our resorts to operate more efficiently, while also offering a remarkable guest experience, is a top priority for our company, said Cindy Ortega, Chief Sustainability Officer of MGM Resorts International. Joining the American Business Act on Climate Change, in addition to our previous pledge to the U.S. Energy Departments Better Buildings Challenge, is another step in our promise to guests, employees and our surrounding communities to employ sustainable best practices at all of our resort destinations.

MGM Resorts International, through its auxiliaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts. It operates through two segments, Wholly Owned Domestic Resorts and MGM China. The company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. Its casino operations comprise slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering.