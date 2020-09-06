News Recap – FireEye, (NASDAQ:FEYE), Avon Products, (NYSE:AVP), BRF S.A., (NYSE:BRFS)

On Thursday, Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), lost -22.87% to $22.46, hitting its lowest level.

FireEye, declared financial results for the third quarter of 2015.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue of $165.6 million, an improvement of 45 percent from the third quarter of 2014.

Billings of $210.6 million, an improvement of 28 percent from the third quarter of 2014.1

Current deferred revenue of $265.9 million, up a record $105.1 million, or 65 percent, from the end of the third quarter of 2014.

Total deferred revenue of $454.9 million, an improvement of $171.9 million, or 61 percent, from the end of the third quarter of 2014.

GAAP operating margin of negative 74 percent, contrast to negative 114 percent in the third quarter of 2014.

Non-GAAP operating margin of negative 32 percent, contrast to negative 64 percent in the third quarter of 2014.

GAAP net loss per share of $0.88, contrast to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.83 in the third quarter of 2014.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.37, contrast to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.51 in the third quarter of 2014.

Cash flow used in operations of $8.3 million, an improvement of $38.2 million contrast to the third quarter of 2014.

FireEye, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, provides cybersecurity solutions for detecting, preventing, and resolving cyber-attacks. The company offers vector-specific appliance solutions that provide threat protection from network to endpoint for inbound and outbound network traffic that may contain sensitive information. Its threat prevention solutions comprise appliances covering the Web, email, endpoint, file, and mobile threat vectors.

Shares of Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP), declined -8.99% to $3.14, during its last trading session, hitting its lowest level.

Avon Products, declared that it will hold its Investor Day on January 21, 2016 at its global Research & Development facility in Suffern, New York, starting at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will feature presentations from the companys executive team on Avons growth and investment strategies, cost and capital structure, and outlook.

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products worldwide. It offers beauty products, such as skincare, and personal care products, in addition to fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products comprising of jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children’s products, and nutritional products.

Finally, Shares of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS), ended its last trade with 3.26% gain, and closed at $15.20.

The RSI of BRF SA (ADR) (NYSE:BRFS) is at 25.80, representing oversold territory. The stock is down -17.35% in one month through last close, to $14.72, showing a -27.09% return during the past three months. The share price is up from fifty two week low with -2.65% and low from fifty two week high with -45.69%. It stands -16.65% below the average-price of 50 days and – 13.59% contrast with the SMA 20.

For the latest trading session, the net money flow was recorded at $0.66 million. The total upticks were valued at $0.77 million and the total downticks aggregated to $0.11 million, thereby putting the up/down ratio at 7.23,. The shares have seen a change in the share price of -0.98% on a weekly basis. In a big block trade which occurred recently, the total uptick value was $0.62 million and the total downtick value was $0, resulting in an up/down ratio of 0. The net money flow for the block trade was calculated to be $0.62 million.

BRF S.A., together with its auxiliaries, focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry, pork, and beef in Brazil. It operates in three segments: Domestic Market (Brazil), Foreign Market (International), and Food Service. The company is also involved in processing and selling fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products.

