Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL), BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), PMC-Sierra Inc (NASDAQ:PMCS)

On Tuesday, Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL), gained 1.90% to $38.69.

CONE Midstream Partners, stated financial and operational results for the three months ended September 30, 2015.

Third Quarter Results

Highlights of third quarter 2015 results attributable to the Partnership comprise:

Net income of $19.7 million

Average daily throughput volumes of 642 billion Btu per day (BBtu/d)

Adjusted EBITDA of $21.9 million

Distributable cash flow (DCF)of $19.6 million

Cash distribution coverage of 1.45x on a declared basis

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its principal projects are located in onshore DJ Basin and Marcellus Shale, the United States; the deepwater Gulf of Mexico; offshore West Africa; and offshore Eastern Mediterranean.

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), inclined 3.07% to $7.73, during its last trading session.

BlackBerry Limited, declared that Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has selected AtHoc, a division of BlackBerry, for its new highly secure alerting and crisis communication system. WMATAs primary objective for this stage of deployment within the IT organization is to be able to distribute certain actionable information to and from the Information Technologys (IT) Metro Enterprise Monitoring Center (MEMC), Assistdesk and Customer Services sections within the Office of Data Center and Infrastructure (DCI). The new AtHoc system enhances how alerts and critical events are shared with key staff members, on call personnel and decision makers. Protecting Personally Identifiable Information (PII) was a critical requirement, which AtHocs highly secure infrastructure and technology was able to deliver.

Serving the Washington Metropolitan area, WMATA must coordinate with a large number of internal departments and external agencies in times of crisis. Leveraging this deployment, WMATA will use AtHoc Connect™, AtHocs platform for secure interoperable crisis communication to create secure, unified crisis communication network that enables rapid communication between internal teams, first responders, local facilities, and key decision makers. Such information sharing comprises cross-agency exchange of messages results in improved situational awareness and rapid coordinated response. Additional organizations WMATA is targeting to join the new network comprise several adjacent airports, county law enforcement agencies counting fire, rescue, in addition to multiple Federal agencies.

Our first priority is to ensure that critical communications are sent out reliably and securely, said Claude Swanson, Chief of Data Center & Infrastructures for WMATA. The ability to securely coordinate and communicate with our staff, decision makers and external organizations in critical situations is of tremendous value to WMATA to ensure actions are communicated to the right people quickly.

BlackBerry Limited provides wireless communications solutions worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry wireless solutions, which comprise the sale of BlackBerry handheld devices; and the provision of data communication, and compression and security infrastructure services enabling BlackBerry handheld wireless devices to send and receive wireless messages and data. It also provides BlackBerry 10 smartphones; BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 10 and BES 12, which are enterprise mobility administration solutions; QNX software for embedded markets; cloud-based BlackBerry Internet of Things platform; and BBM, an instant mobile to mobile private messaging service.

Finally, Shares of PMC-Sierra Inc (NASDAQ:PMCS), ended its last trade with -0.17% loss, and closed at $11.73.

PMC-Sierra, declared it has joined the Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance partner program. This partnershipreinforces PMC’s commitment to deliver solutions that are seamlessly interoperable with Microsoft products. PMC has been a Microsoft ecosystem development partner, integrating Adaptec-based solutions, for more than 20 years, and this new association strengthens PMC’s partnership with Microsoft.

“Expanding our relationship with Microsoft to comprise the Cloud Alliance is a natural fit with PMC’s aim to address the expanding requirements of data center and enterprise storage connectivity,” said Pete Hazen, vice president of PMC’s Scalable Solutions Group. “PMC’s storage products combine the highest port count and performance with power efficiency, and they are key to enabling software defined storage within the data center.”

PMC-Sierra, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and supports semiconductor solutions for communications network infrastructure equipment worldwide. Its semiconductor devices enable networking equipment primarily in three markets, counting storage, optical, and mobile networks.

