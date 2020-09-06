Most Active Stocks Alert: The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

On Thursday, Shares of The Wendys Company (NASDAQ:WEN), lost -0.88% to $9.02.

Help spread the word! High school seniors have until Friday, October 2, 2015, at 3:00 p.m. PST/6:00 p.m. EST to apply for Wendys® High School Heisman®. This Award is built in partnership with Wendys and the Heisman Memorial Trophy® to recognize outstanding high school seniors who exhibit academic excellence, a strong commitment to their communities and athletic talent. Every year Wendys High School Heisman recognizes thousands of the best high school seniors and rewards $120,000 to schools across the country.

Every high school has outstanding student-athletes that can be recognized with the prestigious Heisman name, says Archie Griffin, two-time collegiate Heisman Memorial Trophy® winner. Im honored to assist Wendys highlight the achievements of these exceptional high school seniors on the field, in the classroom and within their communities.

For the past 22 years, this highly acclaimed program has received more than 600,000 applications and honored more than 250 National Finalists and 42 National Winners.

The Wendy’s Company, through its auxiliaries, owns and franchises Wendys restaurant system. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. As of May 26, 2015, its restaurant system comprised about 6,500 franchised and company-operated restaurants worldwide.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), inclined 1.50% to $48.16, during its last trading session.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Marathon Petroleum Corporation President and CEO Gary R. Heminger delivered a presentation to investors and industry analysts at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City.

The archived webcast and presentation support materials will be available for 14 days following Heminger`s presentation.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Pipeline Transportation.

Finally, Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), ended its last trade with -0.47% loss, and closed at $38.11.

Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc. has cleaned up large data breaches at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Anthem Inc. and Home Depot Inc. Its computers and software assist General Electric Co., Facebook Inc. and the National Security Agency keep out hackers, according to WSJ.

The Milpitas, Calif., company is the most prominent among a new wave of cybersecurity firms making a name for themselves in the wake of data breaches. One thing FireEye doesn’t have, and isn’t predictable to deliver before 2018, is an annual profit.

FireEye’s red ink is common in Silicon Valley, where young tech companies often bear the cost burden of developing unique offerings and recruiting customers. But Chief Executive Dave DeWalt’s strategy for reversing the losses is more reminiscent of an east coast defense contractor: keep spending on technology while embracing the government as a key customer. WSJ Reports

FireEye, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, provides cybersecurity solutions for detecting, preventing, and resolving cyber-attacks. The company offers vector-specific appliance solutions that provide threat protection from network to endpoint for inbound and outbound network traffic that may contain sensitive information.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.