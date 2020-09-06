Trend Analysis Report: eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY), Lyondell Basell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

On Monday, Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), gained 1.68% to $29.59.

This #Giving Tuesday, eBay invites shoppers to gift with purpose. Whether browsing gift inspiration in the Charity Shop (www.ebay.com/charityshop), shopping exclusive jewelry for a cause, choosing a favorite charity to win a grant or bidding on a once-in-a-lifetime experience that assists end AIDS, people can support the causes they care about most when they shop on eBay.

To assist shoppers discover unique gifts that give back, eBay for Charity has unveiled the Charity Shop, which provides people with an easy way to connect directly with the charities they want to support and shop hundreds of items benefitting charity, counting one-of-a-kind memorabilia and experiences from celebrities and sports stars. Throughout this holiday season, eBay will have its Celebrity Charity Fundraisers in partnership with Taste of the NFL, Billy Crystal and Michael Strahan, among others, to offer experiences and unique items with proceeds benefiting charity.

“Since eBays founding, we’ve been committed to charitable giving at scale – it’s in our DNA,” said Devin Wenig, President and CEO of eBay. “By leveraging our technology, we’re able to assist foster powerful connections and inspire new forms of support for the causes we care about around the world.”

Shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY), declined -1.98% to $3.96, during its last trading session.

Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) declared that its Chief Executive Officer, Ron Squarer, will present at the Piper Jaffray Annual Healthcare Conference in New York,on Wednesday, December 2, 2015,at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Finally, Shares of Lyondell Basell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB), ended its last trade with 0.69% gain, and closed at $95.82.

LyondellBasell, declared that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the polypropylene (PP) compounding assets of Zylog Plastalloys Pvt. Ltd. (Zylog) of India.

Upon completion of the acquisition, LyondellBasell will double its automotive customer base in India and become the third largest producer of PP compounds in the country with an annual capacity of 44,000 metric tons (97 million pounds).

Earlier this year, LyondellBasell attained SJS Plastiblends Pvt. Ltd. (SJS), a manufacturer of PP compounds located in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India. The Zylog acquisition comprises manufacturing sites in Sinnar, Maharashtra, and in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

We are very optimistic about Indias economic growth and rapidly expanding automotive market, said Bhavesh (Bob) Patel, CEO and chairman of the administration board of LyondellBasell. The acquisition of SJS and Zylog are part of our plan to plannedally expand our footprint where it makes sense from an economic and planned perspective. With these investments, LyondellBasell will be a leading producer of PP compounds in all major automotive growth regions of the world, he added.