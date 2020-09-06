News Recap: Citigroup, (NYSE:C), Wells Fargo & Company, (NYSE:WFC), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, (NASDAQ:GT)

On Thursday, Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), lost -1.87% to $53.66.

Citigroup, has market capitalization of $161.51B. The Company has 3.01B shares outstanding while EPS in next five years is expected to reach 30.83% while EPS growth in past 5 year was 18.00%. The Company’s price to sale ratio was 2.72 while price to book ratio was 0.78.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), declined -0.65% to $55.09, during its last trading session.

Neal Blinde, a Wells Fargo & Co. veteran in Charlotte, has been tapped to take over the role of corporate treasurer for the San Francisco-based bank, according to Business Journals.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) declared the promotion Tuesday. Current corporate treasurer Paul Ackerman will take a role in Wells Fargo Securities as vice chairman and senior banker responsible for serving global financial institutions. He will stay based in San Francisco.

In Blinde’s new role, he will be responsible for managing Wells Fargo’s capital, liquidity and funding together with its annual stress test, or Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR). Blinde was formerly head of the depositories investment banking group for Wells Fargo Securities.

Blinde will now report to CFO John Shrewsberry and will remain in Charlotte. Blinde has been with the bank for 14 years after working in the asset administration division of American Express. Business Journals Reports

Wells Fargo & Company provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Its Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, in addition to time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, auto floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards.

Finally, Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), ended its last trade with -4.82% loss, and closed at $31.79, following the release of the companys 2015 third quarter financial results.

The tire manufacturer stated earnings of 99 cents per share for the most recent quarter, up from 58 cents per share for the year ago period.

Revenue declined by 10% year over year, to $4.18 billion from $4.66 billion in the 2014 third quarter.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had forecast for earnings of 97 cents per share on revenue of $4.22 billion.

Our third quarter results demonstrate continued sustainable earnings growth and our sharp focus on disciplined execution of our strategy in both strong and challenging markets, CEO Richard Kramer said in a statement. With our strong year-to-date performance, we now see full-year segment operating income tracking to $2 billion, which would be more than double what we achieved just five years ago.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires, and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, in addition to under the private-label brands.

