Investors Focused Stocks: Great Basin Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:GBSN), Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

On Wednesday, Shares of Great Basin Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:GBSN), lost -8.10% to $0.113.

Great Basin Scientific, Inc. is a molecular diagnostic testing company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of its molecular diagnostic platform designed to test for infectious disease.

On November 16, 2015, the company stated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

During the third quarter of 2015, the company received 10,650 Series A warrant exercises for proceeds of $23,430. The company also received cashless warrant exercises for 8,595,444 Series C warrants issuing 173,103,797 shares of common stock. Also, during the third quarter of 2015, 2,574,114 shares of Series E Convertible Preferred Stock were converted into 10,296,456 shares of common stock at a conversion ratio of 1 to 4.

Third Quarter 2015 Financial and Business Highlights

Revenue for the third quarter was $545,934, representing a 33.4% year-over-year improvement

143 revenue-generating U.S. customers as of September 30, 2015

Continued adoption of its Group B Strep (GBS) assay, with over 87 customers using or evaluating the test, representing 57% of its installed base

On September 1, 2015 presented 510(k) application to the FDA for Staph ID/R Blood Culture, its first multiplex panel, capable of detecting Staph aureus, Staphylococcus lugdunensis and Staphylococcus epidermidis in addition to the presence of the mecA gene, a drug resistance marker that enables resistance to methicillin and creates the superbug MRSA

On October 8, 2015 presented 510(k) application to the FDA for its fourth test, Shiga Toxin Direct. Upon Shiga Toxin Direct FDA approval, Great Basin will have the only stand-alone molecular test for detecting Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) and the serotype O157 directly from patient specimen

The Company is dedicated to the development of simple, yet powerful, sample-to-result technology and products that provide fast, multiple-pathogen diagnoses of infectious diseases. The Companys vision is to make molecular diagnostic testing so simple and cost-effective that every patient will be tested for every serious infection, reducing misdiagnoses and significantly limiting the spread of infectious disease.

Shares of Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), declined -14.56% to $3.52, during its current trading session.

SunEdison, Inc. is a developer and seller of photovoltaic energy solutions, an owner and operator of clean power generation assets, and a developer and manufacturer of silicon wafers.

On NOV 25, according to Bloomberg report, The worlds largest renewable-energy company is selling solar power projects in India at rock-bottom prices. Thats good news for the country, not bad.

While SunEdison shareholders cheered the deal, the declining price of solar also signals support for Indias ambitious targets in sustainable power. Investors have ways to profit from this trend.

To see where the glow is coming from, consider the contours of the SunEdison deal. The companys sale of its 425 megawatts of capacity to TerraForm Global for $231 million values the solar panels at 54 cents per watt. Add a margin for the unspecified amount of project debt the buyer is assuming.

Now look at what some of SunEdisons India capacity is going to be used for: Supplying power to the southern state of Andhra Pradesh at 4.63 rupees (7 cents) per unit, a contract the company won earlier this month with a bid that set a record low price for solar power in the country.

The Company operates in three segments: Solar Energy, TerraForm Power and Semiconductor Materials through SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd. (SSL). The Companys Solar Energy segment provides solar energy services that integrate the design, installation, financing, monitoring, operations and maintenance portions of the downstream solar market for the Companys customers. The Companys TerraForm Power segment owns and operates clean power generation assets, both developed by the Solar Energy segment and attained through third party acquisitions that sell electricity through long-term power purchase agreements to utility, commercial, and residential customers.

Finally, Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), surged 0.03%, and is now trading at $17.48.

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company.

According to Reuters report, The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that bigger U.S. banks would have an extra year to meet a capital requirement known as the supplementary leverage ratio.

Institutions subjected to the leverage ratio requirement will have to meet the requirements by 2017 under the extension.

The extension applies to banks with more than $50 billion of assets, of which there were 39 at the end of the third quarter, according to third quarter data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company. The company, through its auxiliaries, operates through Consumer and Business Banking; Consumer Real Estate Services; Global Wealth and Investment Administration; Global Banking; Global Markets; and Other segments. Its Consumer and Business Banking segment offers a range of deposits and consumer lending services.

