Hot Stocks News Buzz: QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd (NASDAQ:QUNR), salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

On Wednesday, Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), lost -0.63% to $49.10.

Qualcomm Incorporated, declared that Cristiano Amon has been promoted to executive vice president, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and president of QCT, effective right away.

During Amons 18-year tenure, his leadership has been instrumental in driving revenue growth in the core business and now the expansion into adjacent areas. This promotion is a recognition of Amons unique mix of business, engineering and operational skills. He has offered exceptional leadership in expanding QCTs product roadmap positioning Qualcomm as the industry leader in mobile technology; successfully building the chipset strategy and business in China, establishing Qualcomms position in this critical region; and developing deep and planned customer relationships critical to the Companys long-term success.

Cristiano has been managing QCTs product roadmap since 2008 a period of unprecedented growth and innovation for Qualcomm and the industry. He is the right person to lead QCT for a new era of expansion in our semiconductor business, said Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally.

Shares of Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd (NASDAQ:QUNR), inclined 4.23% to $40.87, during its last trading session.

Qunar Cayman Islands Limited, declared its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2015

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2015 were RMB1,325.1 million (US$208.5 million), an improvement of 164.4% year-on-year.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2015 were RMB826.8 million (US$130.1 million), an improvement of 127.8% year-on-year.

Mobile revenues for the third quarter of 2015 were RMB975.5 million (US$153.5 million), an improvement of 381.3% year-on-year, representing 73.6% of total revenues, contrast to 40.4% in the corresponding period of 2014.

Total Estimated Flight Ticket volume (TEFT) and Total Estimated Hotel Room-night volume (TEHR) for the third quarter of 2015 were 33.9 million and 22.0 million, respectively, an improvement of 49.4% and 119.8% year-on-year.

“Q3 was another strong quarter for Qunar, with year-on-year revenue growth reaching 164% and year-on-year gross profit growth reaching 128%, the sixth successive quarter of over 100% revenue growth. The business fundamentals and growth momentum of Qunar continued to be very strong,�? said Chenchao (CC) Zhuang, chief executive officer and co-founder of Qunar.

Qunar Cayman Islands Limited operates an online travel commerce platform in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its platform provides a range of travel products comprising flight tickets, hotels, vacation packages, and attraction tickets, in addition to display advertising, train tickets, car services, smart lodging, and other services.

Finally, Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM), ended its last trade with 0.02% gain, and closed at $80.43.

Sales force, stated that it granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the Plan) to new employees who joined Sales force in connection with its acquisition of ÄKTA US LLC (ÄKTA). The Plan was adopted by the Sales force Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

ÄKTA is a digital experience and engagement consultancy. Sales force accomplished its acquisition of ÄKTA in September 2015.

Under the Plan, Sales force granted a total of 61,306 restricted stock units (RSUs) to 21 employees. These RSUs vest over 4 years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive officer employee and joined as a result of the acquisition.

salesforce.com, inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship administration to various businesses and industries worldwide.