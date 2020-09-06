Fresh Stocks in Focus: Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO), HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP), Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

On Tuesday, Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO), gained 0.97% to $45.71.

Qorvo, a leading provider of core technologies and RF solutions for mobile, infrastructure and aerospace/defense applications, will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, November 17, 2015 in New York City from about 8:30 a.m. ET to about 11:30 a.m. ET.

Qorvo, Inc. provides technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure, defense, and aerospace applications in the United States and internationally.

Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP), declined -2.65% to $36.71, during its last trading session.

HCP, declared results for the quarter ended September 30, 2015.

FFO, FFO as adjusted and FAD are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful in evaluating the operating performance of real estate investment trusts. See the Funds From Operations and Funds Available for Distribution sections of this release for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures.

INVESTMENT TRANSACTIONS

During the third quarter, we expanded our senior housing joint venture partnerships with Brookdale Senior Living and MBK Senior Living with $26 million of new investments, bringing our year-to-date total investments to $1.9 billion.

As formerly revealed, in July 2015, we converted a $42 million (£27 million) loan to Maria Mallaband Care Group (MMCG) into fee ownership of two care homes in the United Kingdom at an equal value. The properties are triple-net leased to MMCG for an initial term of 15 years.

HCP, Inc. is an independent hybrid real estate investment trust. The fund invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in properties serving the healthcare industry counting sectors of healthcare such as senior housing, life science, medical office, hospital and skilled nursing.

Finally, Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT), ended its last trade with 0.73% gain, and closed at $76.30.

Medtronic PLC, declared new clinical data in interventional treatments for aortic and peripheral vascular diseases in a late-breaking trial session at Vascular Interventional Advances (VIVA) 2015.

Valiant Captiva Demonstrates Safety and Efficacy at Two Years in Complicated Type B Aortic Dissection Patients

Positive two-year clinical data were presented recently for the Valiant Captivia Thoracic Stent Graft System for the treatment of complicated type B aortic dissection. Type B aortic dissection is a serious cardiovascular condition associated with high morbidity and mortality in which the layers of the aorta (the body`s main artery) become separated from one another. The data were presented by Ali Azizzadeh, MD, FACS, University of Texas Health Science Center in Texas.

The FDA-approved Valiant Captivia System demonstrates continued safety and efficacy at two years. The data were gathered on 35 patients in the Medtronic Valiant Captivia Dissection IDE Trial, conducted at 16 U.S. sites. The one year outcomes in the trial were recently published in the Annals of Thoracic Surgery.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies worldwide. The company’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, AF products, diagnostics and monitoring devices, and remote monitoring and patient-centered software; and heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stent products, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, and peripheral vascular intervention products.

