Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Earned “Buy” Rating From Fifty-Three Analysts.

On Thursday, Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), gained 4.64% to $108.76. The stock hit its new 52-week high of $110.65.

Facebook exchanged hands with 63,232,861 shares, higher as compared to its average daily volume of 30,593,000 shares. 68.77% of the shares are owned by institutions for the company while for the industry it is 3.09%, and on sector level, it is 0.85%.

Facebook’s dividend yield on industry level is 0.91%, and broadly in sector it is 1.59%.

The stock’s dividend payout ratio on company level is 0.00%, while on industry level it is 15.49% and 20.65% broadly in sector.

The stock holds the market capitalization of $306.44B.

According to Reuters data, the company represented revenue of $3,543.00 for the first quarter of 2015, down from $4,042.00 in the second quarter of 2014. The company posted total revenue of $4,501 for its third quarter 2015.

Facebook has gained 3.46% from its peak and trades at just 39.59 times forward earnings projections. Beta factor, which measures the riskiness of the security, was recorded as 0.86.

Facebook is presently trading at Price to Sales ratio of 19.23 and price to book ratio of 7.39. Facebook’s tangible book value per share is 15.35%. Reuters provide figures showing that industry’s suggest 12.97% and broadly in sector 16.60% seems favorable.

Gross profit margin of the company was 83.09% while its operating profit margin was 30.11%. Its EBITD Margin is 38.43% while pre-tax margin is 29.81%. Its net profit margin is 17.74% while its effective tax rate is 40.48%.

The social media company unveiled a new post format Thursday that allows users to listen to and share 30-second previews of a song or album on the social network. Depending on the link shared, the preview is streamed from either Apple Music or Spotify AB — a potential boon to the services.

Facebook’s experimentation with new types of posts is driven by an interest in getting users to share more. Surveys show users of the social network are posting less often on the social network than they did a year ago. While this isn’t a problem recently for Facebook, it could be a problem down the road if there isn’t enough content to keep users coming back, according to Market Watch.

“We hope by making this experience better, artists will share more, friends will share and engage more and music will become a better part of the Facebook experience overall,” Facebook director of product Michael Cerda wrote in a blog post. Market Watch Reports

Facebook (FB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and forty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.74.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Group set a $130.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

