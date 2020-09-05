Investor’s Watch List: Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN), B2Gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG)

On Tuesday, Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), gained 1.57% to $14.56.

Ford is returning to CES in January with even more news on the company’s holistic approach to create products and services that make people’s lives better.

“Ford GT is the ultimate execution of an enthusiast supercar – we are honored Ford GT has been named the Official Vehicle of CES,” said Raj Nair, Ford group vice president, Global Product Development. “Ford GT comprises innovations and technologies that can be applied broadly across Ford’s future product portfolio – another proof point that Ford continues raising the performance bar while ultimately improving vehicles for all of our customers.”

Startning production in 2016, Ford GT arrives in select global markets to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ford GT race cars placing 1-2-3 at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) manufactures or distributes automobiles across six continents. The Company operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services. Automotive sector comprises North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. Financial Services sector comprises Ford Motor Credit Company and Other Financial Services segments. Its automotive brands comprise Ford and Lincoln.

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN), declined -1.24% to $10.38, during its last trading session.

Finding a way to give back this Giving Tuesday, a global day dedicated to giving back, has never been sweeter than with Wendys® National Frosty® Key Tag Program. Until the end of the year,* customers can buy a Frosty Key Tag for $1 and receive a free Jr. Frosty with every purchase until December 31, 2016. Proceeds** from Frosty Key Tag sales will go to assist find families for children waiting in foster care through the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, which is dedicated to finding permanent homes for the more than 130,000 children waiting in North Americas foster care systems.

We hope consumers will embrace Giving Tuesday and the holiday season as a time to make a difference in the lives of children waiting in foster care, said Liz Geraghty, Wendys vice president of brand marketing. Its unacceptable that 130,000 children in North America wont have permanent, loving families to spend the holidays with, and we are passionately working to change this reality so that all children can have the childhood they deserve.

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of its wholly owned partner holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is the quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment.

Finally, B2Gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG), ended its last trade with 4.55% gain, and closed at $1.15.

It trades at an average volume of 2.41M shares as compared to 2016716 shares recorded at the end of last trading session.

The share price of $1.1 is at a distance of 12.24 percent from its 52-week low and down -53.78 percent as compared to its peak.

The company has a market cap of $991.52 million and there are 925.08 million shares in outstanding.

B2Gold Corp has dropped -7.56% during the last 3-month period. Year-to-Date the stock performance stands at -32.1%.

The higher estimate for the short term price target is at $2.26 while the lower estimate is at $1.40.

B2Gold Corp. (B2Gold) is a gold producer with three operating mines (two in Nicaragua and one in the Philippines), a fourth mine which reached the commissioning and testing phase in Namibia and a portfolio of development and exploration assets in Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso and Nicaragua. The Company operates the Libertad Mine and the Limon Mine in Nicaragua, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia.