Hot Stock to Observe: Facebook, (NASDAQ:FB), NXP Semiconductors, (NASDAQ:NXPI), Navios Maritime Holdings, (NYSE:NM)

On Thursday, Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), lost -1.40% to $106.26.

Facebook is trying to ease the heartache of breaking up, according to AP.

A feature declared Thursday will allow people who have split up with a spouse or partner to turn on an option that spares them the emotional pain of constantly seeing their ex-lovers posts and pictures in their news feed on the worlds largest social network.

Facebook will start testing the breakup protection on mobile devices in the U.S. before deciding whether to offer it to all of its 1.5 billion accountholders worldwide.

The option is designed for people who dont want to risk offending a former husband, wife, girlfriend or boyfriend by taking the more extreme step of ejecting or blocking them from their Facebook network. AP Reports

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It provides a set of development tools and application programming interfaces that enable developers to integrate with Facebook to create mobile and Web applications.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), declined -1.21% to $80.92, during its last trading session.

NXP Semiconductors, declared participation in the following forthcoming event with the financial community.

Credit Suisse 19th Annual Technology, Media, Telecom Conference, Scottsdale AZ, December 1, 2015.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power administration, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It provides in-vehicle networking, car passive keyless entry and immobilization, and car radio and audio amplifiers; car solid state lighting drivers; communication products that are related to assisted and autonomous driving; ICs for e-government, transportation, and access administration; RF power amplifiers, small signal RF discretes, and RF ICs for mobile, consumer electronics, and cable television infrastructure; AC-DC power conversion ICs for notebook personal computers; low power audio ICs; and microcontrollers.

Finally, Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM), ended its last trade with -1.16% loss, and closed at $1.70.

Navios Maritime Holdings, declared recently that it will host a conference call on Monday, November 23, 2015 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Holdings senior administration will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2015. The Company will report results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2015, before the conference call.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, counting iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

