Mix Active Stocks in Focus: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM), Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD), SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

On Monday, Autohome Inc (ADR) (NYSE:ATHM)s shares inclined 1.15% to $36.96.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) declared that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2015 before the U.S. market opens on November 5, 2015. Autohomes administration team will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2015, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2015, Beijing Time).

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers independent and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, counting professionally produced content that comprises automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various markets, and photos and video clips.

Randgold Resources Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:GOLD)s shares dropped -3.30% to $68.84.

Randgold Resources (GOLD) Tongon gold mine has paid off its shareholders loans of $448 million, used to partially fund its capital investment of $580 million, thereby moving it into a dividend-paying position, chief executive Mark Bristow declared here recently.

Speaking at the mines quarterly briefing for local media, Bristow described this as a noteworthy achievement, particularly in the context of a global gold mining industry presently characterized by capital write-downs and impairments.

Tongon has already paid close to $90 million to the Ivorian state in the form of royalties and taxes and the country will now benefit even more from the dividends the government will receive through its 10% carried interest in the mine in addition to the raised revenue when Tongon starts paying full corporate tax at the end of this year, Bristow said. He noted that since its commissioning five years ago, Tongon had also contributed more than $600 million to the Ivorian economy in the form of payments to local suppliers and had invested almost $6 million in community upliftment projects.

Ongoing exploration around Tongon has raised its reserves after depletion by 18% since 2009, extending its remaining life by another year. We also continue to look for more multi-million ounce deposits elsewhere in this highly prospective country, and we are about to launch our biggest-ever exploration drive in Côte dIvoire. This will comprise a fresh look at the Nielle permit, which hosts Tongon, and a geophysical survey, followed by a diamond drilling program, across our holdings in the north of the country, he said.

Randgold Resources Limited explores and develops gold deposits in Sub-Saharan Africa. It holds interests in the Morila gold mine, the Loulo gold mine, and the Gounkoto gold mine, which are located in Mali, Western Africa; Tongon mine located within the Nielle exploitation permit in the north of Côte d’Ivoire; Kibali mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Massawa project located in Senegal.

At the end of Monday’s trade, SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE:SAP)s shares surged 0.08% to $77.38.

SAP SE (SAP) declared more than 15 members of the SAP Advisory Council for Mining are meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, for two days of in-depth talk about on the processes and technologies that will support and drive the digital mine of the future.

The advisory council for mining is an international group of key mining organizations, represented by their CIOs. Established 15 years ago, the group meets in person once a year in a country where mining is a key industry. This is the third time that this global group has met in South Africa.

Mining companies see digital technology as a key enabler in reinventing business processes that will support efficient operations and sustainable growth. They look to it to support excellence in safety, health, environment, risk and quality (SHERQ); mutually beneficial relationships with local and national communities and ultimately surpass stakeholder expectations. A wide range of digital technology is being talk about, counting the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, Big Data, enterprise mobility, autonomy, geo-sensing, analytics and 3D printing. The mining companies will share examples of digital transformation projects that use SAP® software and services, which are increasing productivity, increasing satisfaction of customers end users, enabling new business models and providing more ways to drive efficiency.

SAP SE provides application and analytics software and software-related services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers solutions covering various lines of businesses, counting asset administration, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, in addition to research and development, and engineering.

