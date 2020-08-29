Stocks on Trader’s Radar: Bon-Ton Stores Inc (NASDAQ:BONT), Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS), FreeSeas Inc (NASDAQ:FREE)

On Tuesday, Bon-Ton Stores Inc (NASDAQ:BONT), ended its last trade with 40.80% gain, and closed at $1.76, after the retailer declared its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee department store operator declared that customers can shop Cyber Monday deals on Sunday, November 29 through Monday, November 30. Shoppers can also receive $50 off online purchases of $100 or more, Bon-Ton said.

In an effort to compete with online shopping platforms like Amazon (AMZN), Wal-Mart (WMT) also extended its Cyber Monday sales to Sunday night, the retailer declared yesterday.

Last week, Bon-Ton CEO Kathryn Bufano said the company was pursuing changes to drive process improvements. Bon-Ton stock has fallen about 75% year-to-date.

We ended the quarter in a healthy inventory position in terms of freshness and content, primed for holiday selling, Bufano said in a statement last week.

So far recently, 1.37 million shares of Bon-Ton have traded, as compared to its 30-day average of about 288,000 shares.

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. is a department store operator. The Company offers a range of brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men and children. It operates about 270 stores in 26 states in the Northeast, Midwest and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergners, Boston Store, Carsons, Elder-Beerman, Herbergers and Younkers nameplates, encompassing a total of about 25 million square feet. The Company operates through two segments: stores and e-Commerce segments. Its stores offer a range of fashion apparel and accessories for women, men and children, in addition to cosmetics, home furnishings and other goods.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS), inclined 2.57% to $79.72, during its last trading session.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, recently declared that it decided not to modify its amended and restated merger agreement with PMC-Sierra, Inc. (PMC®) (PMCS), entered into on October 29, 2015. Recently PMC terminated the amended and restated merger agreement and, as a result, Skyworks is entitled to an $88.5 million termination fee from PMC.

Skyworks maintains a highly disciplined approach to the assessment of potential acquisition candidates, and at an raised valuation, PMC no longer meets Skyworks’ financial criteria.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. is engaged in the production of analog semiconductors. The Company supports automotive, broadband, wireless infrastructure, energy administration, Global Positioning System (GPS), industrial, medical, military, wireless networking, smartphone and tablet applications.

Finally, Shares of FreeSeas Inc (NASDAQ:FREE), gain 13.64% to $0.0250.

It traded in a range of $0.03 and $0.03, exchanging hands with 18,618,505 shares.

The stock is down -99.93% in this year through last close.

The stock, after recent close, is 77.37% below their SMA 50 and -49.66% from SMA20 and is -95.19% below than SMA200. The company has 0.19 value in price to sale ratio while price to cash ratio was recorded as 4.34. It beta stands at 4.27.

FreeSeas Inc. (FreeSeas) is an international dry bulk shipping company. The Companys fleet comprises of four Handy size vessels. The Companys vessels carry a range of dry bulk commodities, counting iron ore, grain and coal, in addition to bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar and rice. As of April 23, 2015, the aggregate dead weight tonnage (dwt) of the Companys operational fleet is about 148,978 dwt. The Companys vessels in its fleet comprise M/V Free Maverick, M/V Free Neptune, M/V Free Hero and M/V Free Goddess.

