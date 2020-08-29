Active Stock to Observe: Cameron International Corporation (NYSE:CAM), Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

On Wednesday, Shares of Cameron International Corporation (NYSE:CAM), gained 2.77% to $69.01.

Schlumberger Limited and Cameron International Corporation (CAM) jointly declared that the U.S. Department of Justice has cleared their projected merger without any conditions, granting early termination of the waiting period required by the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 with respect to the projected merger.

The closing of the projected merger remains subject to approval by Cameron stockholders and the satisfaction or waiver of the other closing conditions contained in the merger agreement between Schlumberger and Cameron. As formerly declared by Cameron, the special meeting of stockholders of Cameron is planned for December 17, 2015, during which stockholders of Cameron will consider and vote upon the projected adoption of the agreement and plan of merger between the companies.

Subject to receipt of approval from Cameron stockholders and satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions contained in the merger agreement, Schlumberger and Cameron expect to close the merger in the first quarter of 2016. Until that time, Schlumberger and Cameron will continue to operate as separate and independent companies and continue to serve their respective customers.

Cameron International Corporation provides flow equipment products, systems, and services worldwide. The company’s Subsea segment offers integrated solutions, products, systems, and services to the subsea oil and gas market, counting integrated subsea production systems involving wellheads, subsea trees, manifolds and flow line connectors, and subsea processing systems. Its Surface segment provides onshore and offshore platform wellhead systems and processing solutions, counting valves, chokes, actuators, Christmas trees, and aftermarket services to oil and gas operators.

Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), inclined 0.03% to $47.18, during its last trading session.

Zoetis Inc., declared that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Simparica (sarolaner) chewable tablets, a once-monthly medication for the treatment of fleas, ticks and sarcoptic mange in dogs startning at eight weeks of age. The approval follows a positive opinion adopted by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use in September 2015.

“The approval of Simparica gives veterinarians a new oral choice in parasite control for dogs,” said Dr. Balázs Capári, veterinary specialist, small animal medicine, in Sümeg, Hungary, who take partd in clinical trials of Simparica.1 “In my experience, Simparica has been shown to rapidly kill fleas and ticks with efficacy that persists for five weeks. Dog owners participating in the trials also stated that Simparica is very palatable; the chewable tablet was easily taken by their dogs. The convenience of a once monthly chewable tablet assists improvement compliance with treatment, giving veterinarians and dog owners confidence in continuous protection.”

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the United States; Europe/Africa/Middle East; Canada/Latin America; and Asia/Pacific.

Finally, Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), ended its last trade with 2.11% gain, and closed at $160.92.

Amgen, declared that the Company will present eight IMLYGICTM (talimogene laherparepvec) abstracts, counting data from the Phase 3 trial and new data from its Phase 1b combination trial with Mercks anti-PD-1 therapy, at the 12th International Congress of the Society for Melanoma Research (SMR), to be held on Nov. 18-21 in San Francisco.

The analyses from our Phase 3 mono therapy trial confirm the clinical significance of durable responses and the benefit IMLYGIC may bring to patients living with metastatic melanoma, said Sean E. Harper, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. As we advance understanding in the emerging science of oncolytic viral therapy, we are also excited to share early data on the use of IMLYGIC in combination with another immunotherapy.

Amgen Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses for the treatment of illness in the areas of oncology, hematology, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, cardiovascular, and general medicine.

