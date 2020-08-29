Active U.S Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook Inc(NASDAQ:FB) is testing disappearing messages, à la Snapchat, in its Messenger app in France, the company confirmed on Thursday, according to fortune

The new feature, first spotted by BuzzFeed, lets users choose to have their messages disappear after one hour. Users can turn it on and off by tapping on an hourglass-shaped icon at the top right corner of the screen. The feature only affects the conversation the user is presently in, Facebook (FB) says.

“We’re excited to declare the latest in an engaging line of optional product features geared towards making Messenger the best way to communicate with the people that matter most,” the company said in a statement to Fortune via email. “Starting recently, we’re conducting a small test in France of a feature that allows people to send messages that disappear an hour after they’re sent. Disappearing messages gives people another fun option to choose from when they communicate on Messenger.” Fortune added

The disappearing messaging feature is presently only available for iOS and Android users in France. Facebook might roll it out to other markets, but there are no concrete plans at the moment, according to a spokeswoman. Messenger presently has 700 million monthly active users worldwide. Fortune Report

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It provides a set of development tools and application programming interfaces that enable developers to integrate with Facebook to create mobile and Web applications.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), traded at declined -0.93% and is priced at $108.00, on Thursday. The company holds the market capitalization of $306.75B

In the last five days of trading, the company has declined about -0.68% while it has gained over 14.6% in the past 1 month.

The 50 and 20 days moving average for the company is 12.08% and 5.10% respectively. A total volume of 20,924,674 shares was traded across the day, as compared to its average daily volume of 27.85M shares. The 52 week low and high for the company is $72.00 and $110.65 respectively.

FB, latest closing price of $108.00 is at a premium to its 200-day moving average price of $90.14. Its 52-week range has been $72.00 $110.65; it is trading at discount versus its 52-week high of $110.65 achieved on Nov 5, 2015 and a premium to its 52-week low of $72.00 faced on Aug 24, 2015. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly downbeat performance of 0.68% which was maintained at 44.57% in this year.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 1.70. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

